With the Houston Rockets led by star Kevin Durant and looking to make an impact in the NBA this season, the franchise seems to be also making moves outside of the basketball court, with this latest news also affecting the WNBA. As rumors continue to surround the Rockets after this news, it appears that the team's ownership may be considering a new venture in the growing WNBA.

Well, it depends on what you mean by a new team, as Houston is in “substantive talks” with the Connecticut Sun for a “potential purchase” that would include a relocation, according to Alexa Philippou.

“Breaking: Houston Rockets ownership is in substantive talks with the Connecticut Sun over the potential purchase and relocation of the WNBA franchise, sources told me and [Ramona Shelburne],” Philippou wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

More reporting from ESPN has said that the conversations between the two sides have been “positive,” but there is still not a done-deal in regards to the future of the Connecticut franchise.

“The discussions have been described as ‘positive,' and Rockets ownership has improved its offer to a number the Sun might find acceptable, a source close to the situation said,” Philippou and Shelburne wrote Friday. “The source said that while a formal offer has been discussed, the parties have not signed an exclusivity agreement and there has not been a decision on the future of the franchise.”

Houston had been a location that had been mentioned by WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert, where she said the city and even Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta are “up next.” In the WNBA, there used to be a team called the Houston Comets, which actually won the league's first four titles.

It remains to be seen what happens with the Rockets and if the WNBA team will be bought.