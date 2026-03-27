The Chicago Cubs officially gave second baseman Nico Hoerner a new six-year, $141 million contract extension. It's a deal that keeps Hoerner with the organization for the next several years. However, does his new contract contain any deferrals?

Reports indicate that the answer to that question is, yes, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. In the grand scheme of things, it appears Hoerner's deal is technically valued lower than the $141 million number due to the deferrals.

“Nico Hoerner's Cubs deal is $141M for 6 years officially,” said Heyman. “There are deferrals.”

The deferrels bring the current day value of Hoerner's contract into the mid-$130 million range, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Nico Hoerner, who turns 29 in May, is still being well compensated to play in the Cubs' infield.

“As Jon reports, there are deferrals that will take the current day value into the mid-$130Ms,” explained Sherman.

Even with the deferrals to Nico Hoerner's contract extension, he is still the fourth-highest paid second baseman in MLB history, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Overall, it appears to be a great deal for both Hoerner and the Cubs' franchise.

“Nico Hoerner's deal with the Cubs is done and will be for six years and $141 million, sources tell ESPN,” reported Passan. “It's the fourth-largest contract ever for a second baseman and locks up the 28-year-old into the 2030s. Defense, running, contact skill — Hoerner does everything well.”

The eight-year veteran is a true two-way player for the Cubs. Not only is he incredibly efficient at the plate, but he is also recognized as one of the best defensive second basemen in the league. Hoerner ended the 2025 campaign with a .297 batting average and a .345 OBP. He also recorded 178 hits (career-high), seven home runs, 61 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases.