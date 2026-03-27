As Ole Miss football star Trinidad Chambliss gained a sixth year of eligibility, there was no doubt going to be pushback from the NCAA to make this a legal battle. Despite the NCAA appealing certain courts for the Ole Miss football star getting a sixth year of eligibility, it seems that it was all for nothing.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the appeal made by the NCAA “has been denied,” meaning that Chambliss is in line to play for the Rebels come the 2026 season

“NEWS: The NCAA’s appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Trinidad Chambliss eligibility case has been denied. He’ll be eligible to play for Ole Miss in 2026,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is no doubt a huge legal victory for Chambliss, who stood out last season for Ole Miss as he threw for 3,937 yards to go along with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions. After Chambliss and his representation made the argument that he should be eligible for a redshirt season, stemming back to the 2022 season when he was with Ferris State in Division II.

To appeal, the NCAA would send over a 658-page filing to the Mississippi State Supreme Court to fight it, as said by Thamel.

“NEWS: The NCAA is appealing the Trinidad Chambliss preliminary injunction, which granted him eligibility for the 2026 season. In a 658-page filing to the Mississippi State Supreme Court today, the NCAA is asking the court to overrule the injunction and expedite the ruling,” Thamel wrote on X on March 5.

Either way, Chambliss has won the legal battle as it appears he will be ready to play for the Rebels come the 2026 season.