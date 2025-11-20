The New York Jets fell to 2-8 on the season after an embarrassing Thursday Night Football loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11. Justin Fields’ shortcomings as a quarterback were on full display in the ugly prime time defeat. And his deficiencies appeared all the more prominent next to Patriots second-year passer Drake Maye.

Despite standing by Fields after several dreadful starts this season, head coach Aaron Glenn finally decided to make a change. The Jets benched Fields in favor of Tyrod Taylor. The veteran backup will make his second start for New York since joining the team last season.

While the 36-year-old quarterback is “excited” to draw the start, he has mixed feelings on stepping in for Fields. “It's tough, as well, because you create friends in this business & there's an emotional side to it,” Taylor said, per Jets reporter Dennis Waszak Jr.

“At the same time, I'm also a firm believer that God has a plan for all of us & He's called me for this moment,” Taylor added.

Tyrod Taylor will start for the Jets in Week 12

Glenn handpicked Fields to be the Jets’ starter this season. The team signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal in free agency hoping he would revive his career in New York.

Unfortunately, the former first-round pick struggled mightily in his brief Jets tenure. Those struggles were exacerbated by the loss of top wideout Garrett Wilson, who’s dealt with a lingering knee injury since Week 5.

It's long been readily apparent to most observers that the Fields experiment was a failure. But Glenn resisted making a change, often getting fed up with the media when the topic was broached.

Fields threw for 116 yards and a touchdown on Thursday, reaching triple digit passing yardage for just the fifth time in nine starts. The offense repeatedly stalled out as the Jets were noncompetitive against their AFC East rival.

Glenn finally assessed the passing game after the loss to New England and concluded that Fields doesn’t give the team its best chance to win. Of course, trading away two of its three best players doesn’t give the team its best chance to win either. But Glenn decided to make the change at quarterback.

Taylor will make his 60th career start on Sunday. The 15th-year veteran has played for seven different teams. He began his NFL career in 2011 with the Jets’ Week 12 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.