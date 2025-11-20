Memphis star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. appears to be in danger of missing a game for the first time in the 2025-26 NBA season.

On Wednesday, Memphis released its injury report ahead of Thursday's home matchup against the Sacramento Kings, and Jackson's name appeared on it with a doubtful status due to an ankle sprain.

While the injury doesn't seem to be serious, the potential of Jackson missing the Kings game adds to Memphis' headaches this season.

The Grizzlies have won just four times in their first 15 games of the season and will enter the date with Sacramento on a five-game losing skid, including last Tuesday's 111-10 defeat at the hands of the Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs.

Article Continues Below

Against the Spurs, Jackson put up 18 points with six rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers, while shooting 8-for-20 from the field.

Missing Jackson would leave the rest of the Grizzlies to find a way to cover for his usual contributions to the team. To that end, there should be more on the plate of the likes of Santi Aldama, Zach Edey and Jock Landale in the frontcourt, while Cedric Williams and Jaylen Wells could also get more touches on offense.

On the season, Jackson, a former Michigan State Spartans star, is averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per outing, while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and posting a 53.2 effective field goal percentage.

In addition to Jackson, other names on the injured list but are already deemed out for the Kings game are Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Javon Small and star point guard Ja Morant, who is expected to miss more than a week of action because of a strain in his right calf.