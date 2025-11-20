The Dallas Cowboys emerged from their bye in Week 10 and immediately sent a strong message across the league with a dominating performance on Monday in Sin City against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dak Prescott and company ripped apart Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium to the tune of a 33-16 score to end a two-game skid and improve to a 4-5-1 record overall in the 2025 NFL regular season.

All eyes were on the Cowboys in that contest for a number of reasons, including the fact that star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was making his debut for Dallas in that contest. The 27-year-old Williams was sent by the New York Jets to the Cowboys just before the 2025 NFL trade deadline in exchange for defensive tackle Mazi Smith and a couple of future draft picks.

Williams made an impact right away for the Cowboys, and his performance in that contest is surely not lost on his new team.

Prescott even praised Williams for his performance, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Dak Prescott praised Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams after the game Monday night, saying he’s a match for him in terms of the time he spends on his craft and his professionalism. He said Williams inspires him,” Machota wrote in a post on X,m formerly Twitter.

Williams also had kind words to say about the Cowboys quarterback.

“Dak is one of the greatest leaders I’ve probably ever been around. I kind of feed off his energy and learn things from him, how he carries himself, the things he says, the things he does,” Williams said of Prescott on Wednesday.

“On coming to work early and things like that, I just try to stick to my routine. I’ve been doing that routine since probably my third year in the league when I kind of put everything together, learning from veterans like Morgan Moses, Frank Gore, Tyron Smith, guys who helped me put my routine together when it comes down to getting ready every single day to be effective.”

In his first game for the Cowboys, the 27-year-old Williams recorded four total tackles, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits as contribution to Dallas' stop unit that made life hard all night long for Geno Smith and the Raiders' offense.