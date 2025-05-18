Two days into the 2025 season, the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky are already stirring up drama. The Fever ran away with a 35-point victory, but the WNBA is more interested in alleged interactions between fans and Chicago star Angel Reese.

After Reese engaged with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston following a hard foul, Fever fans gave her an earful while she attempted her free throws. Among the chaos, a few fans allegedly yelled racist comments and made monkey noises at the African-American forward. The WNBA has since issued a statement on social media announcing an investigation.

“The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in our society,” the statement read. “We're aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

The following has been released by the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/LgSImP1x3Y — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Some fans initially believed the statement regarded the scuffle between Clark, Reese and Boston, but it was confirmed to be about the alleged racist acts by Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile.

Clark's popularity has led to ample criticism of Reese, who has been her competitive rival since their days in college basketball. Fans often take shots at Reese's play style, whether it be her physicality or shooting woes. Her confident personality also turns many fans off, especially those with an affinity for Clark.

Fever, Sky rematch in June

Including the season opener, the Fever and Sky face each other five times in 2025. They meet again on June 7 in Chicago, roughly two weeks after their initial contest. Racial comments aside, the teams clearly have it out for each other, with the Sky certainly seeking revenge for the Saturday afternoon massacre.

The fourth meeting between the two will headline the WNBA's inaugural “Rivals Week.” Despite the Fever's recent dominance, its games against the Sky continue to be marquee events. The natural tension between Indiana and Chicago only heightened with Clark and Reese carrying their collegiate rivalry into the league.