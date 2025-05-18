Two days into the 2025 season, the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky are already stirring up drama. The Fever ran away with a 35-point victory, but the WNBA is more interested in alleged interactions between fans and Chicago star Angel Reese.

After Reese engaged with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston following a hard foul, Fever fans gave her an earful while she attempted her free throws. Among the chaos, a few fans allegedly yelled racist comments and made monkey noises at the African-American forward. The WNBA has since issued a statement on social media announcing an investigation.

“The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in our society,” the statement read. “We're aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

Some fans initially believed the statement regarded the scuffle between Clark, Reese and Boston, but it was confirmed to be about the alleged racist acts by Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile.

Clark's popularity has led to ample criticism of Reese, who has been her competitive rival since their days in college basketball. Fans often take shots at Reese's play style, whether it be her physicality or shooting woes. Her confident personality also turns many fans off, especially those with an affinity for Clark.

Related Indiana Fever NewsArticle continues below
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the second half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever’s Aliyah Boston gets surprised with iced-out gift from rapper Plies
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to shoot a basket Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58.
Sky star Angel Reese accused of hating Caitlin Clark by ex-NFL player
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) fouls Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Referee explains Fever star Caitlin Clark’s flagrant foul on Angel Reese in Pool Report

Fever, Sky rematch in June

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts to a flagrant foul from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58.
Grace Smith/Indy Star/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Including the season opener, the Fever and Sky face each other five times in 2025. They meet again on June 7 in Chicago, roughly two weeks after their initial contest. Racial comments aside, the teams clearly have it out for each other, with the Sky certainly seeking revenge for the Saturday afternoon massacre.

The fourth meeting between the two will headline the WNBA's inaugural “Rivals Week.” Despite the Fever's recent dominance, its games against the Sky continue to be marquee events. The natural tension between Indiana and Chicago only heightened with Clark and Reese carrying their collegiate rivalry into the league.