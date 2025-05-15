Despite a record-breaking season, the WNBA experienced an increase in hate directed towards its players. An issue that WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert admits she “missed the mark” on.

Various players received hate-filled messages on social media. Much of it is rooted in racism, sexism, and homophobia.

Now, with the 2025 season underway, the WNBA has announced the “No Space for Hate” campaign to combat this issue.

There’s no space for hate—on or off the court. Today, we launch ‘No Space for Hate’, a league-wide platform focused on promoting respect across the WNBA. From enhanced social media and arena security to increased mental health support, we’re taking action to create a safer,… pic.twitter.com/XKWf3H2jGy — WNBA (@WNBA) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The campaign will undertake several different initiatives, per Khristina Williams of In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams.

Among them include:

Public service announcements in arenas

On-court graphics and warm-up shirts

Coordinated social media messaging

AI technology to monitor online abuse

An updated Fan Code of Conduct

Enhanced security across teams and venues

In April, the WNBA task force established to combat this problem. The WNBA outright experienced one of the most watched seasons in its history.

Attendance was up 48% and sellouts were up 252%. The Finals between the New York Liberty and Las Vegas saw viewership increase by 115%.

Players such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and others were instrumental behind the increase in attention. However, a dark underbelly of nastiness blossomed.

The impetuous behind the WNBA anti-hate campaign

A huge factor in the rise in hate was the perceived rivalry between Clark and Reese. Reese was the target of ire by some on social media with death threats and insults attacking her character and playing style.

Some claimed that Clark was being “bullied” by players such as Chennedy Carter. Carter infamously was rendered a flagrant foul against Clark in a game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever last June.

As a result, Reese, Carter, and others were on the receiving end of hateful threats.

A man blatantly harassed the Chicago Sky outside of their hotel in Washington D.C last June. Reese took to X to express her concerns over player safety.

“finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP.” Reese posted.

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner spoke about issues of racist bullying and AI generated nude images circulating on social media.