The recent controversy surrounding fans throwing sex toys, such as dildos, during WNBA games has continued, this time nearly hitting Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who previously spoke out about the matter.

In the second quarter of the Fever's game against the Los Angeles Sparks, a dildo was thrown onto the court. It landed near Cunningham's feet, which caused her to react. Sparks star Kelsey Plum came in and kicked it back into the crowd.

they responded by throwing a green dildo at sophie… https://t.co/8SDIi1BwOV pic.twitter.com/leM5agupyB — correlation (@nosyone4) August 6, 2025

Following the game against the Sparks, Cunningham acknowledged the irony of the situation. “This did NOT age well,” she wrote in her viral post, which has already garnered nearly six million views on X, formerly Twitter.

The latest dildo toss came after Cunningham's post on August 1, 2025, about the recent trend. Fever guard Sophie Cunningham said, “Stop throwing dildos on the court… you're going to hurt one of his.”

Fans then had a field day in the comments section of her latest post following the Sparks game. “Did someone get hurt?” one fan commented. Another said, “Yoo are you ok? [Let me know] if you need someone to talk to.”

The Fever's coach, Stephanie White, discussed the matter at the postgame press conference (via ESPN). “We don't know who those people are … we come to play the game and people want to see us play,” said White. “I think it's just that simple, and we can't control everybody's actions.”

Unfortunately, the Fever were not able to beat the Sparks. They lost by nine points, knocking their record down to 17-13. Cunningham scored eight points while making just under half of her shots.

Aside from her August 1 post, the Fever star has spoken about the sex toy controversy during her Show Me Something podcast. “If someone threw that thing and like, first of all, the bounce, the bounce that that thing had, if that smacked someone in the face, you know that that's going to be plastered everywhere,” she said.

Despite her jokes, Cunningham wants to make sure the trend doesn't ruin the league's credibility. “Everyone’s trying to make sure the W is not a joke and it’s taken seriously, and then that happens,” she said. “I’m like, ‘how are we ever going to get taken seriously?'”

The WNBA has been dealing with sex toys being thrown on the court in recent weeks. The first instance happened on July 29 when the Chicago Sky were playing the Golden State Valkyries.