Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Guide – Best Builds for Wood Virtue

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you have the choice of 5 different virtues to choose from and this guide will show you which Weapons and Wizardries are best to equip in your build for Wood Virtue. Here are the strongest weapons to equip and upgrade, paired with the best wizardries to equip for battle.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty there are a total of 27 different weapon types, which each specializing in different play styles. All these weapons, however, do not fit each of the 5 elemental powers, wood, fire, earth, metal and water, but instead have more advantage when given the corresponding virtue. This guide will show you which of the 27 weapons are best equipped for the Wood Virtue.

In addition to mastering weapons, there will be Wizardries upon leveling each virtue, which will be unlocked when leveled. Most of these wizardries will help you gain an advantage in battle so make sure to equip the best ones, along with the best weapons.