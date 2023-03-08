Quantcast

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Guide – Best Builds for Wood Virtue

By Zen Angeles · 5 min read

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you have the choice of 5 different virtues to choose from and this guide will show you which Weapons and Wizardries are best to equip in your build for Wood Virtue. Here are the strongest weapons to equip and upgrade, paired with the best wizardries to equip for battle.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty there are a total of 27 different weapon types, which each specializing in different play styles. All these weapons, however, do not fit each of the 5 elemental powers, wood, fire, earth, metal and water, but instead have more advantage when given the corresponding virtue. This guide will show you which of the 27 weapons are best equipped for the Wood Virtue.

In addition to mastering weapons, there will be Wizardries upon leveling each virtue, which will be unlocked when leveled. Most of these wizardries will help you gain an advantage in battle so make sure to equip the best ones, along with the best weapons.

Best Weapon for your Wood Virtue Build in Wo Long Dynasty.

Leveling the Wood Power in Wo Long Dynasty mainly affects your health and the will lost on hits. In addition, the Wood Power increases the spell duration. The total HP pool is increased the most by wood and is therefore good for tanky builds.

1. Ring Pommel Sabre

  • Attack Power: 494
  • Base Attack: 241
  • Attack Bonus: Wood (A+), Fire (C-) and Water (-A)
Spirit Attack25
Spirit Attack (Guarding)13
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)11
Deflect Difficulty117,6 %

ring-pommel-wo-long

2. Bronze Polearm Mace

  • Attack Power: 548
  • Base Attack: 246
  • Attack bonus: Wood (A+), Earth (A-), Metal (C-)
Spirit Attack26
Spirit Attack (Guarding)14
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)20
Deflect Difficulty100 %

wo-long-bronze-polearm

3. Bronze Sword

  • Attack Power: 503
  • Base Attack: 238
  • Attack bonus: Wood (A+), Fire (C-), Metal (C-)
Spirit Attack34
Spirit Attack (Guarding)20
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)19
Deflect Difficulty96,1 %

wo-long-bronze-sword

4. Five Colored Cudgel

  • Attack Power: 490
  • Base Attack: 238
  • Attack bonus: Wood (A+), Metal (A-), Water (C-)
Spirit Attack29
Spirit Attack (Guarding)18
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)17
Deflect Difficulty103 %

wo-long-five-colored-cudgel5. Cavalry Speer

  • Attack Power: 540
  • Base Attack: 256
  • Attack bonus: Wood (A+), Earth (C-), Water (A-)
Spirit Attack35
Spirit Attack (Guarding)22
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)22
Deflect Difficulty94,3 %

wo-long-cavalry-javelin6. White Wooden Cudgel

  • Attack Power: 485
  • Base Attack: 235
  • Attack bonus: Wood (A+), Metal (A-), Water (C-)
Spirit Attack26
Spirit Attack (Guarding)14
Spirit Defensive (Guarding)20
Deflect Difficulty100 %

wo-long-white-wooden-cudgel

 

Some of these weapons deal more damage but will have to sacrifice on the mobility department because of heavy attacks. You need to choose wisely which weapon you would specialize in, paralleled to your playstyle, as you traverse and explore the world. In addition to these weapons, we also have something you can use as a guide to further increase your dps in game and they are called wizardries.  

Best Wizardries for Wood Virtue Build in Wo Long Dynasty

Wizardries depend on what virtue you have leveled up and they will greatly help you in pumping up those extra damage or utility. Besides equipping the best weapons for Wood Virtue, we also recommend these 4 Wizardries to partner with your chosen weapon to maximize your damage output, given that you will also maximize your level for Wood Virtue. This will help you clear mobs or bosses faster as your dps would greatly increase. Here is the list of all wizardries best to equip with your character.

