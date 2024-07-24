Clancy is Brawl Stars' newest upcoming Mythic Brawler, and we created a guide to help you his stats, gadgets, Star Powers, and more. This crustaceous brawler is similar to Surge, as he can evolve throughout the battle. He's now available to try out in the Training Ground and Practice Matches, giving players a chance to try out his main attack and see how his stages work. Without further ado, let's take a look at Brawl Stars' newest mythic brawler, Clancy.

Brawl Stars Clancy Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

To unlock Clancy in Brawl Stars, players must unlock him for 1900 credits (or 349 gems) when he releases on August 1st, 2024. Make sure Clancy is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking him.

Clancy will likely release in Early Access. However, at the moment we do not have details of his Early Access Value Pack yet.

Brawl Stars Clancy Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Firstly, we should mention that Clancy, like Surge, has several upgradeable stages. However, instead using a Super to evolve, Clancy has a trait that lets him upgrade. In order to upgrade Clancy's stage, you need to deal damage to earn tokens. These tokens enable Clancy to upgrade instantly when he fills up his meter.

Fortunately, Clancy will respawn in the same stage he died in, meaning you don't have to upgrade him again. Dying does not reset the progress you've made towards the next stage, either. Therefore, try to upgrade him as early as possible to make better use of his abilities.

Clancy's Main attack, Power Wash, is a long range with different properties depending on the stage:

STAGE 1: Clancy fires one bullet forward

STAGE 2: Clancy fires two bullets forward

STAGE 3: Clancy Fires two bullets forward, and two additional bullets that travel diagonally.

Clancy's Super, Torrent, shoots a stream of bullets. Like his main attack, his Stage influences how effective his attack is:

STAGE 1: “Clancy fires a torrent of bullets in a cone in front of him.”

STAGE 2: Increased range for bullets

STAGE 3: Bullets deal 50% additional damage

At launch, Clancy will not possess a Hypercharge ability. However, we do know what his stats will be prior to his arrival:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Power Wash Damage Torrent Damage (Stage 1 & 2) Torrent Damage (Stage 3) 1 3300 800 600 900 2 3630 880 660 990 3 3960 960 720 1080 4 4290 1040 780 1170 5 4620 1120 840 1260 6 4950 1200 900 1350 7 5280 1280 960 1440 8 5610 1360 1020 1530 9 5940 1440 1080 1620

10 6270 1520 1140 1710 11 6600 1600 1200 1800

Brawl Stars Clancy Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Like all other Brawlers, Clancy launches with two Star Powers & two Gadgets. Let's start with the gadgets:

Snappy Shooting “Clancy gains double tokens for 5 seconds.”

Tactical Retreat “Clancy dashes and reloads 1 ammo”



Now, let's move on to Clancy's Star Powers:

Recon “Clancy starts the match with 3 tokens.”

Pumping Up “Clancy reloads all of his ammo on every enemy takedown.”



Additionally, Clancy can be equipped with the following Gears:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Charge

Brawl Stars Clancy Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

For Clancy, both of his Gadgets make your life a lot easier. But we recommend Tactical Retreat because it will always have a use throughout the entire match. It never hurts to have an escape plan, and the extra ammo is definitely worth it. Snappy Shooting is okay, but since Clancy never loses what Stage he's on, chances are you won't need it throughout the entire match.

For Star Powers, use Pumping Up with full confidence. A full reload after defeating the enemy keeps Clancy ready for more action. This should definitely help in tight situations when you just need to deal as much damage as possible. If you like Heist, you can take out your opponent and use that new ammo to deal massive damage to the enemy heist safe. Recon only helps you at the start of a match and serves no other purpose.

For Gears, we recommend equipping Clancy with a Shield/Health and Damage Gear. The extra protection could help him survive, so a Shield or Health Gear should keep him up and running. And since Clancy is a great damage-dealer, you'll want to strengthen his strengths and equip a Damage Gear on him.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Clancy In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Heist

As a pure damage-dealer, Clancy is a must-use brawler in Heist. Whether you're using his Super or main attack, Clancy has multiple ways of quickly and effectively destroying the safe. Use his Pumping Up Star Power to fend off your opponents, instantly reload, and get back to damaging the safe.

Hot Zone

Although it's harder to hit moving brawlers than a Heist safe, Clancy should have no problem wiping out opponents in the Hot Zone. His long range and high damage output can help him pick enemies from a distance while he focuses on upgrading. And in case he needs to flee from the Zone, use Tactical Retreat to give him ammo as well as an easy escape.

Gem Grab

Clancy's range and damage should make him a solid Gem Grab brawler. While I don't think he should be a gem-carrier, he can constantly keep enemies at bay with his long range attacks. This should especially help in case you need to chase down the enemy gem grabber with seconds remaining in the countdown.

Brawl Stars Clancy Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Clancy In?

Bounty/Knockout/Wipeout

Although Clancy has a long range, he won't fare well against other long-range brawlers. His single-projectile attack at Stage 1 might make it tougher for him to increase his Stage throughout the match. In fact, you might have difficulty helping him reach Stage 3. These modes tend to favor long-range brawlers, many of which will have ways to keep Clancy at Bay.

A slow reload speed and one-projectile attack will make it hard for Clancy to level up and earn power cubes. Furthermore, his movement speed won't help him get away from close-range threats like Mortis or Bibi. Therefore, only use Clancy in Duos, where at least a teammate can help you out.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars guide for Clancy, the newest Mythic Brawler. If you haven't played in a bit, check out our guide on Berry, the other brawler who released earlier this month. Season 28 of Brawl Stars marked a limited-time return of Mega Boxes, which grant players multiple rewards. We look forward to seeing what new content is coming in Season 29!

