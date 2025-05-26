Jordan Chiles is redefining the role gymnastics plays in her life for herself. The two-time Olympian helped lead Team USA to a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games and to a gold in 2024's Paris Games, but as she approaches the end of her NCAA career, she's focusing more on her mental health.

Chiles took to her Instagram page to share her journey and spread mental health awareness as a part of the Kevin Love Fund's #MoreThanMySport initiative.

“I am more than my sport,” Chiles' post began. “Sometimes, I need moments like this — just me, fresh air, and quiet — to truly feel that.”

Under a photo of herself wearing a white hat and black hoodie with the matching phrase, “You matter,” Chiles went on to explain her point of view on gymnastics and the impact the sport has had on her.

“Gymnastics will always be a part of my story. It's pushed me, challenged me, and helped me reach heights I once thought were impossible,” she said. However, Chiles then emphasized the roles in her life outside of the sport and how finding a balance between them was necessary for her overall health.

“But being an athlete isn't all I am. I'm also a daughter, a sister, an auntie, a student, a business owner, a friend — and someone learning every day how to care for her mental health just as much as her physical strength.

“There were times when I tied my entire worth to a score, a podium, or other people's expectations,” Chiles added. “But I've learned to pause and reflect on who I really am beyond the mat.”

Jordan Chiles concluded her post with a declaration of where she pulls her self-worth from, while motivating fans to take care of themselves mentally as well.

“I am more than my sport,” she said. “I am resilient, creative, compassionate, and human — deserving of love and care whether I'm flipping in front of thousands or sitting quietly with my thoughts.”

The 24-year-old became the latest in a string of athletes to partner with the Kevin Love Fund. UConn star Azzi Fudd also publicly and candidly discussed her tips for keeping her mental health in check as a part of the campaign. The non-profit organization was created by the NBA champion to promote mental health awareness, especially in athletes.