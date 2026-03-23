Mar 23, 2026 at 12:22 AM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves finally ended an unwanted streak against the Boston Celtics after capturing the win, 102-92, at TD Garden on Sunday.

The Timberwolves had lost in Boston for 18 straight games before thankfully snapping the decades-long skid.

Bones Hyland starred for Minnesota, scoring 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting off the bench. He also had three rebounds and three assists, as they improved to 44-28, including 20-15 on the road.

The last time the Timberwolves beat the Celtics at the latter's home floor was in 2005. According to StatMuse, the team's starting five at that time consisted of Kevin Garnett, Latrell Sprewell, Troy Hudson, Trenton Hassell, and John Thomas.

Wolves starters last time they won in Boston: — Latrell Sprewell

— Kevin Garnett

— John Thomas

— Trenton Hassell

— Troy Hudson Tonight they snapped an 18-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/dbzxbIsZeB — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 23, 2026

Minnesota won, 99-97, after Sprewell made a layup with 0.9 seconds left. Garnett, who was coming off an MVP season, had 21 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals. Wally Szczerbiak added 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists off the bench.

Garnett and Szczebriak eventually played for the Celtics.

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When told about the last time Minnesota won in Boston, the 25-year-old Hyland was surprised, as reported by the Associated Press.

“Dang, that doesn't even sound right. I was five years old. That's crazy,” said Hyland.

He stepped up for the Timberwolves, with Julius Randle struggling for just nine points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Hyland has been playing well in the absence of Anthony Edwards, who is sidelined for two weeks due to a knee injury.

Jaden McDaniels had 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Ayo Dosunmu added 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two blocks.

The Timberwolves, who are 3-3 in their last six games, will host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.