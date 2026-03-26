One of the NWSL's newest clubs didn't get its first win until the 2026 season was in its third week, but the stunning upset was worth the wait. The expansion side Denver Summit FC claimed a 2-0 victory over Gotham FC on Saturday, shocking the reigning league champions.

After losing their opening contest to Bay FC and tying against the Orlando Pride, the Summit stole a game on the road by shutting out Gotham. Denver forward Melissa Kössler opened scoring in the 58th minute, marking her third goal of the campaign, and Natasha Flint sealed the win with a 73rd-minute goal.

After the contest, Summit manager Nick Cushing praised his team's ability to take advantage of the opportunities it created against such tough competition.

“We know there's going to be difficult moments, we know there's going to be enjoyable moments — we just want to increase them,” Cushing said. “And tonight, it's definitely one of those.”

Meanwhile, Gotham started 2026 out with a 1-0 win over the other expansion side, Boston Legacy FC, before finishing in a scoreless draw with NC Courage and then ultimately losing to the Summit. Gotham head coach Juan Carlos Amorós commented after the game on his club's slight slump since the opening match of the season.

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“We know how the NWSL is — often the team that scores first gets the result. When we've done that, we've won,” Amorós said. “In the last two games, we haven't been able to do it.”

Defender Jess Carter echoed her manager's sentiments.

“This team is full of winners at every level, and we're disappointed to be starting the season this way,” Carter said. “We expect higher standards from ourselves.”

The Summit have another chance to add to their win total on Saturday in their home debut against the Washington Spirit.