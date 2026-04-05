Ever since the moment that South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley had a heated exchange with Geno Auriemma of UConn after the Gamecocks beat the Huskies in the Final Four, 62-48, there has been a lot of debate. While Auriemma would apologize for the incident with Staley, the Gamecocks' head coach would speak more about the drama with the national championship game against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday.

Staley would be asked Saturday if she and Auriemma had a follow-up conversation after everything has settled down, leading her to say that with the national title game here, she wants “no distractions at this time.”

“For me, no distractions at this time. I'm concentrating on winning a national championship, that’s it,” Staley said, via Matt Dowell. “That’s a little disheartening. This is sports; sometimes things like this happen. Continue to focus on my team and ability to advance in this tournament and hopefully win another national championship.”

Here is everything Dawn Staley had to say today about Geno Auriemma, his statement, and her perspective: "No distractions at this time… I grew up in the projects of North Philly. 215, 267 area code. Nothing can derail us, or me, from staying with the task at hand." pic.twitter.com/WWJ7jhbmPW — Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) April 4, 2026

South Carolina women's basketball's Dawn Staley on the heated exchange

The situation appeared to stem from Auriemma waiting to get a handshake at center court near the scorer's table before the Final Four game, citing tradition, but she never came, according to the UConn coach. It resulted in Auriemma after the South Carolina win to confront her about it, leading to the heated exchange.

“I have no idea,” Staley said, via WRAL News. “But I’m going to let you know this: I’m of integrity. I’m of integrity. So if I did something wrong to Geno, I had no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn’t shake his hand at the beginning of the game. I didn’t know. I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff’s hand. I don’t know what he came with after the game, but, hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on.”

A different angle of Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma's exchange:pic.twitter.com/kdIMCD5BQG https://t.co/Ln1eULgdGy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2026

At any rate, the focus for Staley and the South Carolina women's basketball team is to add another national championship with the UCLA Bruins in their way as the game is on Sunday.