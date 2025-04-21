Aryna Sabalenka missed out on a new car yet again, falling 4-6, 1-6 to a dominant Jelena Ostapenko in the championship match of the Stuttgart Open on Monday afternoon. The top-ranked player has now lost in the final of this tournament four times overall, unable to seize the Porsche that is annually awarded to the winner.

While much of the focus will be on Sabalenka, Ostapenko deserves her time in the spotlight following a tremendous week of tennis. She destroyed the ball, displaying tremendous power and control en route to beating both world No. 1 Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek in a three-day span.

The 27-year-old claims her first clay-court title since winning the 2017 French Open. She is peaking at the right time, with play beginning in Roland Garros in just over a month. When Ostapenko is in form, she looks downright elite on the court. Fans are well aware of this fact, but inconsistencies have understandably made them skeptical. Needless to say, surprise the tennis-watching world had strong reactions.

Eyes on the prize, and now it’s hers 😆@JelenaOstapenk8 defeats the World No.1 to win her first Stuttgart singles title, 6-4, 6-1!#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/9FeBYIvbuE — wta (@WTA) April 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Not gonna lie. Shocked by this result,” @Paisano commented. “Turns out, Iga Swiatek played Penko tougher than anyone else (the five-time Grand Slam champion is 0-6 vs. Ostapenko) including Sabby–and pushed her to a third set.”

“Ostapenko is a force to reckon with in WTA period,” @AssentTweed proclaimed. “Wow. Second set trashing,” @bkkjoe14 said. “But she’s always got the power. If she can limit the errors, she’s always dangerous.”

Aryna Sabalenka looks to bounce back strong



Jelena Ostapenko will try to build on her momentum as she rides out of Germany in style. Conversely, Aryna Sabalenka must regroup and figure out how to maintain her excellent standard when vying for the top prize. The two-time Australian Open winner and reigning US Open champ has now lost in the finals in two of her last three tournaments– a straight-set victory versus Jessica Pegula in the Miami Open is sandwiched between defeats versus superb teenager Mirra Andreeva and veteran Ostapenko.

While it is important to appreciate the regular deep runs she is enjoying, Sabalenka's 19-17 record in title matches is a part of her future Hall of Fame career. Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Andreeva have all secured major breakthroughs at the 26-year-old Belarusian's expense.

And now, Sabalenka's latest loss could be the catalyst for an Ostapenko resurgence. However, she is far too talented to get consumed by such a narrative. A French Open triumph would remind everyone why the No. 1 is next to her name. But before that quest begins, Sabalenka aims to capture glory in Madrid.