England goalkeeper Mary Earps is speaking out at Nike for refusing to sell her jersey as the Women's World Cup begins. Nike does not sell the jerseys of women's soccer goalkeepers, even though they sell jerseys for the other soccer positions and sell goalkeeper jerseys for men's soccer.

Mary Earps spoke out on the exclusion of goalkeeper's jerseys for sale, saying, “I think that is a huge problem, and I think it is a scary message that is being sent to goalkeepers worldwide that you are not important,” per Tom Hamilton of ESPN.

Earps has become increasingly frustrated as she has put in so much effort, including even offering to fund the sale herself. “It is something I have been really, really fighting quietly and probably a lesson I have learned is that I should have made a public statement sooner maybe, I don't know. I look back and think I have tried everything,” per Tom Hamilton.

Nike, who's signed with the Football Association through 2030, still yet to budge or comment on the situation. Earps is hopeful that the two sides can resume talk after the World Cup is over.

In the meantime, Earps has taken action by creating her own brand. “The England goalkeeper has since launched her own range of clothing, MAE27, with the tagline ‘be unapologetically yourself,' but she is still frustrated at her fans and family not being able to purchase a replica goalkeeper shirt with Earps on the back,” per Tom Hamilton.

Earps is playing in her second World Cup for England after also representing the team at the 2019 World Cup. Earps has proven herself as one of the best goalkeepers in soccer when she was named Best Fifa Women's Goalkeeper in 2022.

Mary Earps and England begin play at the World Cup on Saturday when they face Haiti.