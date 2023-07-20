The Lionesses duke out with Les Bicolores at Lang Park in Brisbane, Australia! Check out our Women's World Cup series with this England-Haiti odds, prediction, and pick along with a guide on how and where to watch.

England is looking sharp and steady into this tournament, and it comes as no surprise that they are the favorites to dominate Group D. The Lionesses will battle Haiti for the first time and will look for a massive blowout.

Haiti is putting the Caribbean region as a dominant force in world football. The Grenadiers have notched four wins in six games this year and they will be looking to build on their winning momentum.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: England -Haiti Odds

England: -7000

Haiti: +10000

Draw: +3100

Over 2.5 Goals: -950

Under 2.5 Goals: +540

How To Watch England vs. Haiti

TV: Fox Network, Telemundo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FIFA+, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Time: 5:30 AM ET / 2:30 AM PT

Why England Will Beat Haiti

England's aim in the upcoming World Cup is to surpass their fourth-place finish from the 2019 edition and secure a historic victory. Drawn in Group D alongside Denmark, China, and Haiti, England is considered the favorite to finish in the top spot.

Moreover, England's qualifying campaign for this summer's World Cup was flawless, winning all 10 games and scoring an impressive 80 goals while keeping clean sheets. However, their 30-game unbeaten streak under Sarina Wiegman came to an end. England suffered a setback in a friendly match against Australia, where they were defeated 2-0 in April, and played a goalless draw against Portugal in another friendly this month. Unfortunately, in-form striker Bethany Mead's injury poses a significant blow to Sarina Wiegman's team.

Although England has never won the World Cup, their recent triumph in the UEFA Women's Championship last year and the Women's Finalissima against Brazil earlier this year have boosted their confidence for the tournament. Nonetheless, the pressure on England's European champions is undoubtedly high, and they will consider this fixture against Haiti as a must-win.

Furthermore, it might come as a surprise that England hasn't qualified for every Women's World Cup; they missed three of the eight tournaments so far. However, in the World Cups they did participate in, they reached at least the quarter-finals, achieving their best result with a third-place finish in 2015. Expectations remain high for this team, as England possesses the quality to make a deep run in the competition. As the reigning European champions, England Women enter the World Cup with aspirations of adding the coveted trophy to their collection.

Although the starting forward is still uncertain, Sarina Wiegman has a wealth of options, and each attacker on the roster has the potential to deliver a stellar performance. England's forward options are perhaps the strongest in the tournament, boasting talented players like Alessia Russo, Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, and Beth England. Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, and Jordan Nobbs lead the midfield while Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, and interim captain Millie Bright command the defense.

Why Haiti Will Beat England

Haiti is among the eight nations making their debut at the 2023 World Cup. Le Rouge et Bleu is considered one of the top women's national football teams in the Caribbean region. Haiti was crowned as the 2000 champion of the CFU Women's Caribbean Cup, and got fourth place in the 2010 Central American and Caribbean Games.

The Central American country earned its place in the World Cup through the CONCACAF W Championship, finishing third in their group to advance to the inter-confederation play-offs. They dominated Senegal 4-0 in the semi-finals and secured a 2-1 victory against Chile in the final to qualify for Group D. However, their preparations for the World Cup have been less than ideal. After defeating Chile in the inter-confederation play-off final, Haiti experienced defeats against Nigeria and South Korea while managing a victory against Moldova during warm-up matches.

This will be Haiti's first-ever appearance in a Women's World Cup, and considering their 53rd position in the FIFA rankings, their qualification is already a remarkable achievement. As a result, Haiti enters the tournament without any expectations or pressure, which may allow them to perform freely.

As Haiti enters their inaugural World Cup, there are no significant expectations for them to dominate their opponents in every match. The focus is on gaining experience and enjoying the opportunity to compete on the world stage. They are determined to make a strong impression in their World Cup debut.

Despite being debutants, Haiti has displayed scoring ability in six of their last seven matches across various competitions and will hope to maintain this trend. Haiti possesses an exciting teenage talent in Melchie Dumornay, one of the most promising players globally. Batcheba Louis, Roselord Borgella, and captain Nérilia Mondésir will definitely push for goals as the potential starting forwards. Sherly Jeudy, Jennyfer Limage, and Maudeline Moryl also make for a formidable midfield that meshes with Melchie Dumornay's skillset.

Final England-Haiti Prediction & Pick

England will definitely grab a huge win with a possible clean sheet; Haiti will be lucky to at least get 30% ball possession and/or a goal.

Final England-Haiti Prediction & Pick: England (-7000), Over 2.5 goals (-950)