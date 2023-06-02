EA Sports and Nike Virtual Studios announced on Thursday a new collaboration that will “enhance and personalize” sports experiences in the virtual realm globally. The partnership will implement Nike's .Swoosh creations to be in EA sports games. The announcement comes at a time where the sports game tycoon is gearing up to unveil details on their newest major sports games, EA Sports FC, and Madden NFL 24.

Does this mean NFTs are entering the world of sports video games? What exactly is Nike .Swoosh? Let's find out.

What is Nike .Swoosh?

Nike .Swoosh serves as a platform where people can design, buy, and trade their own Nike-Inspired virtual creations.

This isn't the first venture for Nike into the realm of web3 and video games. Last year they teamed up with Roblox to create Nikeland, a Nike-themed world in which players can compete in mini-games and unlock Nike branded items. They also launched their debut NFT campaign, CryptoKicks, back in 2021. Nike is now moving into the realm of video games, it seems, as part of their new partnership deal.

Ron Faris, GM of Nike Virtual Studios said the partnership “will allow us to unlock some incredible new experiences for our .SWOOSH community and the massive EA SPORTS fan base”.

Andrea Hopelain, SVP of Brand for EA SPORTS & Racing, echoed his statements. “Working with .SWOOSH, we’ll bring creativity and self-expression to the forefront for fans as they connect, compete, and share their love for sport.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The platform is currently in beta, and those interested can register and sign-up for the waiting list here.

How Will .Swoosh Be Implemented into EA Sports Games?

There's no details yet on how .Swoosh will be incorporated into EA Sports games. It could be that players with .Swoosh memberships can bring their digital creations into the game. For example, if you're playing the new EA Sports FC, you may be able to incorporate .Swoosh creations on to your player. So if you created a pair of virtual sneakers, those sneakers can then be transferred over to the game.

We also can't help but wonder which games will get the .Swoosh treatment. Will it be just EA Sports FC and Madden NFL? What about games like F1, NHL, or UFC? Maybe they might start with Madden NFL and EA Sports FC just to test the waters. What we do know is that we'll get more updates on the newest sports titles by the end of July. Perhaps then we'll get more details on the partnership.

You can read more about the partnership on here.

For more on the collaboration and EA Sports games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.