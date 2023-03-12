A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The World Baseball Classic is turning out to be, well, a classic. We have seen some electric performances and jaw-dropping results early in the tournament and Team Venezuela has added to it by blasting pre-tourney favorite Dominican Republic Saturday night, 5-1, in Pool D play at loanDepot park, Miami, Florida.

That was the first win for Venezuela at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and it’s a big one because that puts the team in a great position to advance to the next round.

Jared Carrabis tweeted what everyone has in mind after witnessing Venezuela take down Juan Soto and company: “That’s a huge win for Venezuela and that’s not even doing it justice. Wow.”

John Denton shares the same sentiment: “HUGE upset victory by Venezuela over the Dominican Republic in the WBC. I can almost hear that crowd roar in Miami from Jupiter, 85 miles away.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bob Nightengale also makes a reminder that until today, Venezuela had not before defeated the Dominican Republic in the history of the World Baseball Classic.

“The Dominican Republic, co-favorites with Japan to win the WBC, goes down 5-1 to Venezuela. They left 13 runners on base, going 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position while striking out 15 times. It’s Venezuela’s first victory over the Dominican in WBC history.”

Dominican Republic got on the board first off an RBI double from Juan Soto in the opening inning but that was the last time it scored a run, with Venezuela coming up with five unanswered runs.

Venezuela will look to go 2-0 when it takes on Puerto Rico on Monday.