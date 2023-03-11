Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Dominican Republic will battle Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. We share our World Baseball Classic odds series, make a Dominican Republic-Venezuela prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Are you ready for some baseball? You are? And you also want to watch some baseball that counts for something and is not just preparation time for the regular season? Well, the World Baseball Classic is your answer.

The Dominican Republic will try and win the World Baseball Classic championship for the second time in its history. Significantly, they won it ten years ago. The Dominican Republic has assembled some of the best players in the world. Moreover, they field a team that could legitimately strike fear into the hearts of many opposing pitchers. The leadoff hitter will be Julio Rodriguez, with Juan Soto batting second. Additionally, Manny Machado bats third, with Tesoscar Hernandez and Rafael Devers following. It is an impressive 1-5 batting order. Moreover, even the final four are solid. The Dominican Republic will finish the lineup with Wander Franco, Jeremy Pena, Jeimer Candelario, and Gary Sanchez. Additionally, Sandy Alcantara will be the starting pitcher.

Venezuela has some work to do and will have a tough battle against the Dominican Republic. Sadly, their best finish was in 2009, when they finished third. But the Venezuelans have Ronald Acuna Jr., Jose Altuve, and Salvador Perez on the roster. Somehow, these three must find a way to topple a heavily-favored Dominican team.

The Dominican Republic won the only showdown against Venezuela when they defeated them 4-0 in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Ultimately, Nelson Cruz powered them with a home run.

Here are the WBC odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

2023 WBC Odds: Dominican Republic-Venezuela Odds

Dominican Republic: -2.5 (+105)

Venezuela: -2.5 (-125)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela

TV: FS1

Stream: MLB

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why Dominican Republic Could Cover The Spread

Alcantara is the ace on the mound. Moreover, he is the National League reigning Cy Young award winner after going 14-9 with an earned run average of 2.28 and 207 strikeouts. Alcantara also threw six complete games. However, there will be a severe pitch limit, considering the Miami Marlins need him healthy for a full season.

Cruz makes his second appearance in the World Baseball Classic. Additionally, he will also serve as General Manager while also hitting for the team. Devers is a player to watch. Ultimately, he is coming off a season where he hit .295 with 27 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 84 runs. Rodriguez had a wonderful rookie season, batting .284 with 28 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 74 runs. Now, he looks to cement his name in the international record books. Soto is coming off a season where he hit .242 with 27 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 93 runs. Can he bring those numbers over to the World Baseball Classic? The irony here is that the Dominican Republic does not have its full roster. Vladmir Guerrero Jr. will not play due to an injury.

The Dominican Republic will cover the spread if their ferocious lineup can hit the stuffing out of the baseball. Then, Alcantara must throw three solid innings to help keep his team afloat.

Why Venezuela Could Cover The Spread

Not many people are giving Venezuela a chance. However, they still have a solid squad that can compete. But everyone will be watching the legendary future Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cabrera. Significantly, it will be the last season of Cabrera’s career. It will also be the final time we see him compete in international play. Substantially, Cabrera has had a great career. Dabrera is a member of the 3000-hit club and the 500-home run club. Additionally, he has the second-most home runs in World Baseball Classic history. Can he produce one more time?

Altuve is also a force. Significantly, he hit .300 with 28 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 103 runs last season. It will be interesting to see what Altuve can do in this tournament. Likewise, there will be added pressure on him to produce. Acuna Jr. is one of the most consistent players in baseball. Ultimately, he hit .266 with 15 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 71 runs last season.

Martin Perez will start for Venezuela. Therefore, he has a tall task of getting some of the best hitters on the planet out.

Venezuela will cover the spread if they can take the lead early. Then, their pitching must hold the fort.

Final Dominican Republic-Venezuela Prediction & Pick

The Dominican Republic are too powerful. Therefore, expect them to not just win, but win by a lot.

Final Venezuela-Dominican Republic Prediction & Pick: Dominican Republic -2.5 (-105)