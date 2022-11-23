Published November 23, 2022

By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Brazilian national team will face the Serbian national team in Group G of the World Cup! It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Brazil-Serbia prediction and pick.

To nobody’s surprise, Brazil is FIFA’s No. 1 team entering the World Cup. led by Neymar Jr., this squad has been dominant over the last few seasons and has once again established themselves as the top team in the world. They are certainly the most successful squad, as they have won the Word Cup five times with the last coming in 2002. It’s been a long 20 years as they aim to bring the trophy back to Brazil.

Serbia is not a team to sleep on heading into this tournament. They got a bad beat having to face Brazil first, but this game can really showcase how good they can be. Serbia is ranked 21st heading into these games under head coach Dragan Stojković. This is now their 12th World Cup appearance but haven’t really been relevant in this tournament since 1962 when they finished fourth. This team impressed during the WC qualifications, so let’s see if they can keep up their momentum.

Here are the Brazil-Serbia World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Brazil-Serbia Odds

Brazil: -230

Serbia: +600

Draw: +350

Over 2.5 Goals: -134

Under 2.5 Goals: +110

Why Brazil Will Beat Serbia

When you look at this roster, you see a ton of talent in which can all contribute to bringing home another title. Led by Neymar, this squad has a bench that is better than most teams in this tournament. Neymar is on a tear right now in Ligue 1 with 11 goals and nine assists for PSG. Alongside France star Kylian Mbappe, that duo is at the top of their game and so far, it paid off for Mbappe and France when they took down Australia 4-1 a few days back. It’s Neymar’s turn to showcase his talent in front of the world.

Neymar will certainly have his help. Gabriel Jesus, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Fabinho, Fred, and of course, captain Thiago Silva are names to watch during this tourney. Brazil looks to start strong by making a statement against Serbia. A win here would catapult them into almost a for sure knockout stage appearance.

Brazil has won their last seven matches and hasn’t lost a single match since July of 2021 when they fell to Argentina 1-0 in the Copa America Final.

Why Serbia Will Beat Brazil



Serbia is led in the offensive attack by Aleksander Mitrović. Mitrović already has nine goals in the Premier League for Fulham FC. He’s one of the top scorers in international soccer right now and could do some serious damage in this tournament. Serbia will need him to be on his game to help keep them in the match against the best team on the planet. Mitrović is paired nicely with midfielders Nemanja Gudelj and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to form a solid trio of stars. Luka Jovic is another name that is due for a bounceback tournament.

Serbia must do whatever they can to control as much possession as possible. Brazil is deep with offensive star power and can score a goal easily if the Serbian defenders aren’t on their game. Let’s face it, Serbia would have to pretty much play the best they ever have if they want to upset Brazil in this match.

Serbia has won their last three matches and hasn’t lost since June 2nd when they fell to Norway 1-0.

Final Brazil-Serbia Prediction & Pick

The value isn’t great, but Brazil will win this match and lead Group G heading into the next slate of games. Consider taking the over at 2.5 goals as well as we could see a shootout.

Final Brazil-Serbia Prediction & Pick: Brazil -230; Over 2.5 goals (-134)