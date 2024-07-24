Frankie Montas takes to the mound for the Cincinnati Reds as they visit the Atlanta Braves. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Braves prediction and pick.

Reds-Braves Game 1 Projected Starters

Frankie Montas vs. Undecided

Frankie Montas (4-8) with a 4.85 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP.

Last Start: Montas went 4.2 innings in his previous start, giving up six hits, three walks, and two home runs. He would surrender seven runs and take the loss to the Washington Nationals.

2024 Road Splits: Montas has made nine starts away from home this year, going 3-3 with. a 5.20 ERA. Further, he has a .217 opponent batting average on the road.

MLB Odds: Reds-Braves Game 1 Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline: +116

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Reds vs. Braves Game 1

Time: 12:20 PM ET/ 9:20 AM PT

TV: BSOH/BSSO

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 14th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 27th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Spencer Steer has been great for the Reds this year. He is hitting .236 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. Steer has 15 home runs and 61 RBI while he has stolen 15 bases and scored 51 times. Also driving in runs is Jeimer Candelario. He is hitting .236 on the year with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs. Elly De La Cruz has been great on the base path. He is hitting .258 this year with a .250 on-base percentage. While he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 44 runs, the more impressive part is the 49 stolen bases and 67 runs scored. Meanwhile, Jonathan India leads the team in batting this year. He is hitting .275 on the year with a .377 on-base percentage.

Austin Slater has been driving in runs since the all-star break. While he is hitting just .143, he has three RBIs and a run scored since the break. Stuart Fairchild has hit well since the break. He has been hitting .333 since the All-Star break with a .400 on-base percentage. He has a home run and an RBI while scoring three times and stealing two bases. Elly De La Cruz is also playing well. De La Cruz is hitting .313 with a .421 on-base percentage. He has two doubles, a triple, and an RBI. Further, De La Cruz has stolen three bases and scored three times since the break.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are 22nd in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 17th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Ozzie Albies has been great for them, this year, hitting .258 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs, but he will be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future with an injury. Still, the Braves have weapons. Marcell Ozuna is hitting .311 on the year with a .386 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 79 RBIs while scoring 61 times. Matt Olson has also been solid. He is hitting .220 on the year with a .300 on-base percentage. Olson has 13 home runs, 44 RBIs and 41 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats is Austin Riley. Riley is hitting .255 with 13 home runs, 40 RBIS, and 49 runs scored over the year.

Eddie Rosario has been solid since the All-Star break. He is hitting .286 with a .313 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and four RBIs in that time while scoring twice. Also hitting well is Marcell Ozuna. He has been hitting .500 since the break with two home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored. Travis d'Arnaud is also coming in hot. Since the break, he is hitting .571 with a .625 on-base percentage. He has a run scored but does not have an RBI.

Current Braves have 35 career at-bats against Frankie Montas, hitting .286 with a home run and four RBIs. The newest Brave Whit Merrifield has the most experience. In 20 career at-bats, Merriefield has eight hits with a double, an RBI, and a walk. Jarred Kelenci has also had success. He is two for seven with a double, a home run, a walk, and three RBIs.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick

Frankie Montas has just one win in his last seven starts. The Reds have also won just one of those games, a win for Montas over the Yankees. He has given up 12 runs over the last two starts, while also giving up two home runs in each of the last three starts. While the Braves have struggled some at the plate due to injuries. Still, the Braves are the better team in this game and will take the win.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (-132)