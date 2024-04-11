The Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki is a soccer fan who was raised in Germany, winners of the 2014 World Cup. Known for his at times brash but mostly quiet and respectful style of play, Nowitzki has his preferences for favorite players. Recently, his choice for the Greatest of All-Time (GOAT) of the sport revealed a deeper layer to his feelings as he made a somewhat surprising decision.
The news came amid a major injury update to the Mavericks' rookie center Derrick Lively II. The availability of Josh Green and another key Mavericks player was also revealed.
Now, the focus is shifting to Nowitzki's hilarious take.
Nowitzki Roasts Ronaldo Over On-Field Demeanor
The legendary German power forward and 2011 NBA champion did not hold back in discussing his selection of Lionel Messi over Critiano Ronaldo. He indicated that he believes Ronald has too much of a ‘Hey, look at me' component to his personality, something Nowitzki cannot got behind. Messi currently plays for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF club while Ronaldo plays for the Saudi Pro League Club Al-Nassr FC.
"I'm a Messi guy. How he carries himself, how he plays, super quick and fast. Ronaldo, to me, with the shirt off, 'Hey, look at me', it's just not my style."
NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki weighs in on soccer's GOAT debate 🐐
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 10, 2024
The Argentinian superstar Messi lost what was considered to be his best chance at a World Cup in 2014 to Nowitzki's home country's team Germany. He helped Argentina secure its first World Cup victory in 2022, the first World Cup victory of his career. Ronaldo has never won a World Cup, although he has won an incredible assortment of individual and team awards over the course of his career.
Mavs Battle Heat in Miami
Nowitzki's former team battled the Heat in Miami on Wednesday night, taking an 82-60 lead midway through the third quarter despite key plays from Heat star Jimmy Butler. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving each surpassed the 20-point mark as of the third quarter while Tyler Herro had 13 points, Caleb Martin had 12 points and Butler had eight points.
The Mavs had won 11 of 12 games coming into Wednesday night's action including a win over the defending champion Denver Nuggets.
Dallas was scheduled to take on the Detroit Pistons at home on Friday before hitting the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.