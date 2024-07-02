Monday's 1-0 defeat to Uruguay was tough for United States men's national soccer team fans. The game was a must-win for the USMNT following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Panama, which included an 18th-minute red card to Timothy Weah. Gregg Berhalter's team hardly threatened against the Uruguayans, leading many to call for a change in leadership for the USMNT.

The US Soccer Federation has backed Gregg Berhalter for six years, even under increased scrutiny following the ugly behind-the-scenes debacle after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After the match, the USSF released a statement promising a focused review of the team's future ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

“Our tournament performance fell short of our expectations.” The statement readhttps://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2024/07/02/gregg-berhalter-usmnt-job-status/. “We must do better. We will be conducting a comprehensive review of our performance in Copa América and how best to improve the team and results as we look towards the 2026 World Cup.”

The press release does not mention Berhalter, but the implication is clear: Gregg Berhalter might have coached his last game for the US. If the USSF decides to move on from Berhalter as the men's national team manager, these are three outside-the-box dream replacements.

Marcelo Bielsa

After the United States' disappointing loss to Uruguay, could the US poach the manager who ended their 2024 Copa America run? Marcelo Bielsa is one of the greatest tacticians in the modern game, known for his attacking style of play that demands significant exertion from his players. The Argentinian has a history of success at nearly every stop in his career, though his on-field success and tactical breakthroughs have rarely resulted in trophies.

The 68-year-old has also proven to be a difficult figure for club and national team leaders, as Bielsa frequently conflicted with his bosses. These disagreements often lead to Bielsa's early resignation, as seen by his seven managerial roles in the last 15 years.

Marcelo Bielsa became Uruguay's manager in May 2023 and is poised to lead the country to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Luring Bielsa away from the South American side will be difficult, but the long-time manager has never shied away from a challenge.

Gregg Berhalter has helped nurture some of America's top talent. Now, the US needs a tactician to lead the Red, White, and Blue to international success. Marcelo Bielsa fits that bill.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp decided to step down as manager after a successful nine-year spell at Liverpool that included FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Premier League, and UEFA Champions League titles. The energetic, sometimes forceful German established himself as one of the elite leaders in world football during his time in Merseyside, using his tactical know-how and motivational skills to build one of the best squads in Liverpool history.

Nearly a decade ago, Klopp stepped down at Borussia Dortmund to take a break, only to join Liverpool five months later. While the German manager cited a lack of energy as his reason for leaving English football, it is only a matter of time before the fire will start to burn inside him again.

Would Klopp make his first foray into international football to take over the USMNT? Convincing Klopp to take over will be difficult, but there is no reason the Stars and Stripes should not pursue a man who is easily the best available manager on the market.

Mauricio Pochettino

While he is not a ground-breaking tactician like fellow Argentinian Marcelo Bielsa, Mauricio Pochettino is still a strong analytical mind who would significantly upgrade Gregg Berhalter. The 52-year-old has historically performed better with less talented teams while struggling at larger clubs. He led Tottenham to its highest EPL points since before the formation of the Premier League, and Southampton to its highest EPL points total.

With the USMNT, there is no pressure to build a team that can win a World Cup — a more comfortable goal for a manager like Pochettino, whose only major title is a Ligue 1 crown. Despite underperforming with some top squads, Mauricio Pochettino is a successful yet obtainable manager for the USMNT.