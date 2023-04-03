A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

To say Cody Rhodes losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 to Roman Reigns was a shocker would be an understatement.

Sure, Reigns hasn’t been pinned in almost four years and was rapidly approaching 1,000 days as champion heading into “The Showcase of the Immortals,” but Paul “Triple H” Levesque committed three months and hundreds of hours on the screen, on social media, and across the media landscape to building up “The American Nightmare” – after jumping ship from AEW back to WWE, would Rhodes really lose his first chance at the promotion’s top honor again in a move borderline plagiarized from his match against Chris Jericho at Full Gear.

Well, as it turns out, the answer is a resounding yes, and after listing to 80,000 fans gasp inside SoFi Stadium as the referee hit the 1-2-3 on the mat, many fans took to Twitter to voice their feelings on the final outcome, with some questioning everything from why the call was made to who/when/if Reigns will ever drop his strap again, an outcome that sounds silly but may just be Levesque’s plan long-term. Needless to say, it was a lot.

WWE fans react to Roman Reigns’ win at WrestleMania 39.

Heading into WrestleMania 39, actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. noted that “Roman. If you pull this off, the rant that I will unleash on this app, just might get me banned.” Well guess what? Reigns pulled it out, and as a result, the Cocaine Bear star went off to a pretty incredible degree.



“To all the people with their Homelander shirts,” Jackson wrote. “The AEW fans who tuned in. To the children in attendance with their Halo 2 squad banner fake neck tattoos. Do me a favor…. ACKNOWLEDGE HIM!!!!”

You know, I would call that a pretty incredible rant indeed, even if it’s sort of tired to compare Rhodes to Homelander, as AEW fans have been pointing that out for, oh, about three years now. While many fans agreed with Jackson Jr.’s assertion, as demands of “Acknowledge him!” sporadically broke out in the crowd, in the parking lot, and even on the roads around SoFi Stadium – usually with “Head Of The Table” bumping from their cars – others weren’t as excited to see Reigns inch closer to 1,000 days as champion, with some suggesting that Rhodes might just be headed for a return to his jobbing ways as Stardust.

Cody Rhodes on Raw tomorrow night before getting squashed by Otis in 30 seconds #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gaZCrsKZ8d — Smarkus Smart (@2kStimmy) April 3, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Cody Rhodes on Raw tomorrow night before getting squashed by Otis in 30 seconds?” Jeez, now that is harsh.

Other fans, like DrainBamager, wondered why WWE fumbled the bag so badly when it came to Rhodes’ return, as they spent the better part of three months building him up as the knight destined to slay the dragon only to come up short in favor of a reign record.

“They f*cking fumbled Cody Rhodes, the biggest import from their rival promotion in the main event of WrestleMania just for a stupid 1,000 days record nobody will care or remember in a couple of years,” DrainBanger wrote. “What an idiotic decision.”

When Rhodes jumped from AEW to WWE and was allowed to basically keep the character he cultivated on the indies within The Fed, some felt that it could serve as a paradigm shift within the industry, with wrestlers like Dax Harwood of FTR noting just that. While it seems unlikely that Rhodes’ booking was intentionally conceived to make him look bad, it is worth wondering if top-level talent like Kenny Omega or “Switchblade” Jay White would consider signing long-term deals with WWE if they are still going to be looked at as second-class talents opposite long-term WWE projects like Reigns or Solo Sikoa.

… actually, some have explicitly asked if maybe WWE decided to book Rhodes the way they did because of his status as an AEW founder, with the Public Enemies Podcast sharing a very interesting gif with a message to their audience.

Cody Rhodes: I hope there’s no hard feelings about the whole me smashing your throne thing in AEW. Triple H booking the #WrestleMania main event: pic.twitter.com/SjQbekhxTP — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 3, 2023

Does Levesque actually hold some sort of a grudge against Rhodes for talking, like, a metric ton of trash during his time away from WWE, with “The American Nightmare” famously smashing a replica of the Triple H throne with a sledgehammer and hinting at hitting the pedigree while teetering on the edge of going heel? Theoretically, the answer should be a no, as Levesque has creative control – at least for now – over WWE’s product and thus doesn’t want to damage his product in order to prove a point. Then again, even in his post-show comments, Levesque took shots at Rhodes for suggesting that one can “complete the story” within WWE, as the promotion’s story never ends. Unless this is the start of a new Authority angle, fans will forever wonder why this was the play at the biggest show of the year.