Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has opened up about his harrowing experience after suffering a punctured lung in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United, reported by goal.com. He revealed how he feared for his life during the ordeal.

The 28-year-old player collided with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop during the pre-season match, which resulted in a serious injury that saw him rushed to the hospital. Mullin's condition was diagnosed as a punctured lung, and he has since been on the road to recovery in Los Angeles.

In a candid account of the incident, Mullin shared, “I was trying to breathe in but nothing was happening. I couldn’t get air into my lungs. That’s when I knew it was bad. In that struggle for breath, with my lips turning blue, I accepted that this could be it for me. That’s how it felt.”

Mullin expressed his gratitude for the support he received from his club, with Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds offering to fly his entire family out to be with him during his recovery. Manager Rob McElhenney also extended his support, providing Mullin with accommodation in Los Angeles.

Despite the terrifying experience, Paul Mullin's positive attitude shines through as he spoke about his longing to reunite with his family, particularly his son Albi. The striker's determination to recover and return to the pitch is evident as he takes each step toward healing.

Wrexham, the newly promoted team to League Two, has not let this setback hinder their aspirations for the season. The club acquired James McClean from Wigan and recently achieved victory in the Carabao Cup against McClean's former team. As they navigate the challenges of the new league, Phil Parkinson's side put in a brilliant performance as they earned their first three points of the 2023-24 League Two campaign against Walsall.