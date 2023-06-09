Wrexham‘s owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have successfully convinced goalkeeper Ben Foster to postpone his retirement plans and sign a new contract with the club, reported by goal.com. Ben Foster, a former England international, joined Wrexham in March after receiving a call from the Hollywood duo. His experience and contributions proved invaluable in securing the team's promotion back to the Football League, leaving many people surprised by the signing.

Despite celebrating his 40th birthday in April, Foster took his time to make a decision about his future. However, he has now committed to being part of Phil Parkinson's squad for the 2023-24 season as Wrexham aims to make an immediate impact in League Two.

Expressing his satisfaction with the decision, Foster stated on the club's official website, “At the end of last season, it was obvious that I enjoyed being at the club, I loved being part of the team and everything that Wrexham stands for. The fans took to me so warmly, Phil Parkinson is brilliant, Steve Parkin is top class, I love Aidan Davison to bits, and the co-chairmen are out of this world. I'd decided before the end of last season I wanted to do it because it feels like home. I've never joined a football club and felt at ease so quickly.”

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson expressed his delight with Foster's decision, emphasizing the goalkeeper's impact both on and off the pitch. Foster's return is seen as a crucial signing for the team as they look forward to the upcoming season.

This will mark Foster's second stint with Wrexham, having previously represented the club on loan from Stoke in 2005. During his loan spell, he played a key role in helping Wrexham secure the LDV Vans Trophy. In his recent spring arrival, Foster made eight appearances for the Welsh club, contributing to their return to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

With Foster's experience and dedication, Wrexham aims to build on their recent success and continue their journey in the Football League with renewed vigor in the upcoming season.