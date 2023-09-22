Fame can be quite attainable, perhaps easier than ever depending on who you ask. Though, maintaining the fame while finding the right balance in your personal life is a full-time commitment. Iga Swiatek has worked incredibly hard to ascend to the top of women's tennis but admitted that she finds it difficult to truly unwind in the public eye.

“People recognize me almost everywhere,” the Polish star said, via Sportskeeda's Rudra Biswas. “It’s difficult for me to live in peace and quiet.” Swiatek entered the stratosphere of her sport last year, winning both the French and US Open titles en route to claiming the world No. 1 rankings spot on the WTA Tour. Her remarkable 75-week run at top, which is third-most in women's tennis history, came to end after an upset loss in Flushing.

With the pressure off a bit, perhaps the 22-year-old can use this non-Grand Slam portion of the season to be at ease. Her favorite escape is on the road, an empty one that allows her to step on it a bit. Nevertheless, it is nearly impossible to be completely free in such a demanding individual sport like tennis.

There is always a grind. One does not become a four-time major champion without fully understanding that aspect of the life she and the other committed athletes have chosen for themselves. Iga Swiatek has the potential to achieve what has become a rarity in the modern women's game- consistent dominance.

She lost her grip a bit after being ousted by Jelena Ostapenko in this year's US Open and ceding the No. 1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka. But based on the mantra Swiatek lives by, fans should expect her to come back with a vengeance.

“You don't get up to be average.”