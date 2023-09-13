After a disappointing stretch in North America in which Iga Swiatek lost in the semifinals of the Canadian and Cincinnati Open, followed by a shocking fourth-round loss in the US Open last week, the former World No. 1 is pulling out of Guadalajara.

“Unfortunately I need to withdraw from the tournament in Guadalajara due to a change of schedule,” Swiatek wrote on X on Wednesday.

“I need to listen to my body and the season is very intense — our number one priority is to play it until the end in good health and plan it wisely so we wouldn't risk an injury. I'm sorry to not be there but I'm sure the atmosphere in Guadalajara will be as amazing as I remember.”

The 22-year-old lost the No. 1 ranking on the WTA Tour after being beaten by Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in Round 4 of the US Open, ceding the top rank to Belarussian star Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka lost to Coco Gauff in the US Open final, the same player who beat Swiatek in the semifinal of the Cincinnati Open on Aug. 19. The Guadalajara event is the penultimate WTA 1000 event on the tour, followed by the China Open in Beijing to end the season.

Swiatek was the No. 1 women's player in the world for a total of 75 weeks; she first achieved the milestone in April of 2022. Despite a few disappointing weeks, it's still been a great season for the young star. She won four tour events, including the French Open and Poland Open in her home country in 2023.

Iga Swiatek will return to action at the WTA 500 Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in October.