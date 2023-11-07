Iga Swiatek reclaimed the No. 1 rank with a strategic win at the WTA Finals, capping off the season with a dominant performance

Iga Swiatek's return to the apex of women's tennis was both emphatic and strategic, as she overpowered Jessica Pegula in the WTA Finals on Monday to reclaim the year-end No. 1 ranking. Her 6-1, 6-0 victory was the culmination of a season spectacularly turned around under the guidance of her coaching team.

Swiatek's earlier loss of the top spot led to a period of reflection and a shifted emphasis from rankings to pure gameplay. This shift in strategy resulted in an unbeaten performance at the WTA Finals, where she didn't drop a set and conceded only 20 games throughout the tournament — a feat not seen since 2003.

“Today was like a highlight of this mental [approach] — just being narrow with your head, only thinking about the right stuff,” Swiatek said, via the Associated Press.

At 22, Swiatek is the youngest to win the WTA Finals since Petra Kvitova in 2011. Her 2023 record stands at an impressive 68-11, with Cancun marking her 11th consecutive win. This victory also signifies her sixth trophy of the year, including a Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Swiatek's comprehensive semi-final win over Aryna Sabalenka, which spanned two days due to rain delays, set the stage for her final performance. Against Pegula, Swiatek executed a masterclass in control and precision, overwhelming the American, who had not lost a set coming into the final.

The weather, which played havoc with the schedule, relented for the final, providing a perfect backdrop for Swiatek's triumph. As she celebrated, the crowd’s chants of “Iga!” filled the air.

While Iga Swiatek’s singles success headlined the event, the doubles title was clinched by Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva, adding their own chapter to the tournament's narrative.

Pegula acknowledged the challenges posed by the week's unpredictable weather, but it was Swiatek's unwavering focus and the strategic pivot by her coach that truly defined the tournament's outcome.

“She clearly really wanted that ranking,” Pegula said. “I mean, you could tell by the way she was competing here. … She was, like today, crushing people.”