Naomi Osaka began her China Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lucia Bronzetti in the first round on Wednesday, marking Osaka's first match under the guidance of new coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, seemed satisfied with the decision to bring Mouratoglou on board, citing the need for growth and learning at this stage in her career.

“I think I'm at a stage in my life that I don't want to have regrets,” Osaka said after the win, via the Associated Press. “I'd rather pull the trigger on something and – I don't want to say ‘fail,' but I feel like I really need to learn as much as possible in this stage of my career. Patrick seemed like the guy with, I guess, the information that I wanted to learn from.”

Osaka’s decision to part ways with long-time coach Wim Fissette came after a disappointing second-round exit at the U.S. Open. Fissette had been a key figure in Osaka’s career, guiding her to two Grand Slam titles, including the 2021 Australian Open. However, the pair struggled to find the same success in 2024, leading to the decision to seek new guidance under Mouratoglou, best known for his decade-long coaching of Serena Williams.

Naomi Osaka sees some return to form in first-round win

In the opening match, Osaka demonstrated some of her trademark power, breaking Bronzetti’s serve in the seventh game of the first set to establish control. She carried that momentum into the second set, securing two additional breaks to comfortably close out the match in 83 minutes.

Osaka’s serving was a key component of her victory. With strong first serves and consistent pressure on Bronzetti’s return game, the former World No. 1 looked in form as she booked her place in the second round. She will next face Yulia Putintseva, the 21st-seeded player from Kazakhstan, as she continues her pursuit of another China Open title.

The win marks Osaka’s first appearance at the China Open since she won the tournament in 2019. The event returned to the calendar this year after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns surrounding the treatment of Chinese player Peng Shuai.

U.S. Open champion and top seed Aryna Sabalenka will kick off her tournament in the second round on Friday, facing either Zarina Diyas or Mananchaya Sawangkaew, depending on the outcome of their match.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who has claimed four WTA 1000 titles this year, is absent from this week’s event due to personal reasons.