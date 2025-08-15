Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has nothing but good things to say about J.J. McCarthy.

On Friday, O'Connell continued to heap praise on McCarthy for his recent practice performance with the New England Patriots, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

On Thursday, the Vikings and Patriots held a joint practice session. McCarthy was on top of his game in a mini-game. He completed 13 consecutive passes, including six touchdowns.

Furthermore, McCarthy completed four passes in the red zone. All to “do some things that make sense from a rhythm, timing and spacing standpoint,” as O'Connell said.

“It felt decisive and it felt like there was an incredible amount of conviction to some of the decisions he made. … It was all things we've been working on, all things he's talented at and capable of doing. But to do it in this setting should give him some confidence moving forward.”

The Vikings are coming off a 14-4 season. They finished 2nd in the NFC North and made it to the NFC Wild Card game.

Ultimately, the Vikings lost to the Los Angeles Rams 27-9. Admittedly, McCarthy is facing unrealistic expectations heading into his first full NFL season.

Where do the Vikings go from here?

In 2024, McCarthy was the No.10 pick in the NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan. He missed the majority of his rookie season due to a torn meniscus in his right knee.

He underwent surgery and made considerable progress. This year, he is looked at as the one to help carry the Vikings back to the playoffs.

However, McCarthy received a strong support system from Justin Jefferson. In his first preseason start, McCarthy put on a decent performance.

The Vikings went onto win 20-10 over the Houston Texans. McCarthy completed four passes on seven pass attempts for a total of 30 yards.

Altogether, the Vikings success this year will be predicated in large part on the health and status of McCarthy. Not to mention the schedule they have in front of them which includes two international games in Europe.