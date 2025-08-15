The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, but the recruiting trail is still active for the Class of 2026 and beyond. On Thursday, the Florida State football program saw three-star lineman James Carrington decommit from the program in a surprising move.

That departure came shortly after Florida State safety Conrad Hussey left the program, so there has been some unfortunate news for Mike Norvell's team.

However, things got better on Friday as elite Ole Miss LB commit Izayia Williams flipped his commitment to the Florida State football program. Williams told John Garcia Jr. of Rivals that “A piece of my heart has always been in Tallahassee.”

It has been a whirlwind for Williams as he has bounced back and forth a few times. Here's a rundown of Williams' past commitments up to this point:

November 2023: Commits to Louisville

January 2024: Decommits from Louisville

April 2024: Commits to Syracuse

August 2024: Decommits from Syracuse

September 2024: Commits to Florida State

November 2024: Decommits from Florida State

March 2025: Commit to Florida

May 2025: Flips to Ole Miss

August 2025: Flips back to Florida State

So, Izayia Williams now pledges to Florida State again after committing a year ago, only to change his mind months later.

On top of all those programs, Williams had offers from bluebloods such as USC, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan, Texas, Iowa State and Colorado, among others.

Williams is a four-star linebacker in the Class of 2026 and is ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 at his position, so it is a big get for Williams, although he has flipped multiple times and changed his mind.

For now, Williams wants to come back to Tallahassee, and he is playing his final year of high school football at Tavares in Leesburg, Florida, so he will now stay in the state of Florida to play college football, barring another flip.