The Denver Broncos' defense was a big reason for their surprising run to the playoffs last season. Under Sean Payton, their already-solid defense from 2023 was elevated to new heights last year. One of the stars of that defense was edge rusher Nik Bonitto. The third-year defender had a career year last season. Bonitto stood out once again during training camp this year, but he was abruptly sidelined. Payton explained that the Broncos' edge rusher underwent an operation to remove a bone spur.

“Real quick with Nik, he had a little spur on the top of his foot,” Payton told reporters, per Jon Heath of Broncos Wire. “His (bone spur) is something that we just had done, and we knew that he was going to miss this week. He’ll be up and at it next week. He’s been fantastic.”

Bonitto is not expected to miss significant time, which is a relief for the fanbase. The star edge rusher suffered an injury in Week 14, but did not miss any time.

Bonitto was the Broncos' leader in sacks last season, recording a career-high 13.5 sacks. The edge rusher also led the team in tackles for loss with 16, and he recorded 48 tackles as well. The highlight of his season came in Week 12 last season, when he picked off Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston for a 71-yard pick-6 in their win.

The Broncos, in general, had one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL last season. They allowed the third-least points per game last season with just 18.2. Their best asset was their ability to shut down their opponents' passing attack. With reigning DPOY Pat Surtain in the backfield and Bonitto wreaking havoc on opposing QBs, the Broncos surrendered the third-fewest passing yards per game. That defense propelled Denver to the playoffs against all odds.

With the Broncos retaining most of their key defensive pieces, fans expect to see the same shutdown defense they saw last year. Coupled with the potential development of second-year quarterback Bo Nix, Denver is a dark horse contender in the AFC West.