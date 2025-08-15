Three weeks ahead of Week 1, Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Mekhi Becton is still not practicing with an undisclosed injury. While the team remains confident that he will return in time for the season opener, Jim Harbaugh continues to refuse to provide any direct updates.

One day ahead of the Chargers' third preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, Becton remains on the sidelines. Much like the puzzling Najee Harris situation, Harbaugh essentially dodged the question when asked about Becton's availability during his brief media availability.

“He'll be ready when he's ready,” Harbaugh told reporters while smiling. “As you know, I'm not a doctor.”

The Chargers have been frustratingly silent with their injuries all offseason, beginning with Harris' mysterious eye issue. The veteran running back reportedly suffered the injury in a fireworks accident; however, the team has provided no update since.

Los Angeles gave Becton a two-year, $20 million deal in free agency as their biggest attempt to improve their offensive line in the offseason. Quarterback Justin Herbert took 41 sacks in 2024, by far the most of his career.

Becton, 26, joined the team off a Super Bowl LIX victory with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team brought him in to fill a hole on its interior offensive line, but has yet to get an accurate gauge of his fit.

Mekhi Becton injury joins Chargers' offensive line concerns

If Becton's mysterious ailment persists, the Chargers could be without two of their five starters on the offensive line to begin the year. Former All-Pro tackle Rashawn Slater has already been ruled out for the year with a knee injury he suffered in practice.

The Chargers returned all five of their starting offensive linemen, but added Becton to the rotation in the offseason. They list Becton as their starting right guard with incumbent starter Trey Pipkins III shifting back to tackle. Jamaree Salyer, who started four games in 2024, is currently listed as Becton's backup. Salyer figures to slot into the starting lineup if Becton misses any time.

Without Slater, the Chargers are prepared to begin the year with rising star Joe Alt joining Pipkins as their starting tackles. Bradley Bozeman returns at center, with Zion Johnson lining up opposite Becton at left guard. Bozeman and Johnson both started all 17 games in 2024.

Harbaugh has three preseason games remaining to continue tinkering with the Chargers' offensive line until the regular season begins. The team appears ready to deploy its starters on Saturday against the Rams, even if it is just for a couple of series.