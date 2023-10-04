After taking part in an incredibly brutal Extreme Rules match with Tiffany Stratton at No Mercy that resulted in a gigantic gash that oozed some sort of an orange substance – don't look it up if you're squeamish – Becky Lynch was forced to postpone her match with Tegan Nox on RAW until she was medically cleared to wrestle once more.

Did that happen on NXT the following night? No, Lynch remains out of action, but she did explain her timetable moving forward and even laid down a challenge for a new opponent at Halloween Havoc if someone wants to step up to the challenge.

“‘The Man' has come around to N-Bex-T! And ‘The Man' is still the N-Bex-T Women’s Champion, but after a brutal Extreme Rules match at No Mercy, ‘The Man' is not medically cleared to compete, but I made sure Tiffany Stratton wasn’t either, because we beat the ever loving p*ss out each other,” Becky Lynch announced to the NXT audience. “And I wouldn’t have it any other way, because every time I step in the ring and defend this title, I want to give it everything that I have, and I want my opponent to do the same, and Tiffany did just that. But I told you all, I told you all when I won this title, that I wanted to represent it to the best of my ability, I wanted to elevate it to heights it had never seen before. I want to defend it everywhere I go, and I’m looking at the calendar, and I’m seeing the next big ticket item is Night 1 of Halloween Havoc, and I know, I know, I have a bit of a roadblock ahead of me with Tegan Nox, but I’m wondering…”

Before Lynch could finish, Lyra Valkyria, the NXT UK standout who wrestled a tag team match with “The Man” in mid-September against Kiana James and Tiffany Stratton, marched out to the ring to take Lynch up on her offer, but not before informing “Big Time Becks” of how much her success as an Irish wrestler meant to the genesis of her own professional wrestling career.

Lyra Valkyria celebrates Becky Lynch for her impact on Irish wrestling.

After listening to Becky Lynch explain her current situation, Lyra Valkyria wanted to shoot her shot and prove that she deserved a spot in the ring with the woman who inspired her to get into wrestling in the first place.

“Becky, Becky, look, not to cut you off, okay? Not to cut you off, it’s just, I’ve never had the chance to actually tell you this. June 26th, 2014, the day you made your NXT debut. That was the first episode of NXT that I ever saw. I saw an Irish girl in this ring, and I started training that very week. Your debut actually kickstarted my career. Look, I know you know you’re ‘The Man,' the whole world knows you’re ‘The Man,' but do you actually have any idea what you’ve done for people back home? What you’ve done for Irish wrestling? What you’ve done for me?” Lyra Valkyria told Becky Lynch and the NXT crowd.

“I will never forget being at the biggest Irish wrestling show that happens, 2000 people in the national stadium, and before the show even started, they were showing these advertisements on the big screen. And a flash of your face popped up, and this ripple of a roar went across the entire crowd. Do you have any idea how inspiring that was for someone like me coming behind you? I was always able to push that bit harder, go that extra mile, because you were here making the impossible seem doable. Becky, from up the road from me, became the first woman to main event WrestleMania, and all these years later, my career finally came full circle, when I stood side by side with The Man in the main event of NXT. But as good as standing side by side felt, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t wondering how it would feel to stand face to face. And I don’t know if you think that I’m ready.”

“I think I know it,” Lynch said. “I think, more importantly, they know it. You’re ready.”

Unfortunately for Valkyria, she wasn't able to simply book herself a match with Lynch on the spot, as Roxanne Perez and Indi Hartwell also took a claim for a match with “The Man,” leading to a three-way match that was eventually won by the NXT UK standout. Still, even if the journey was a little longer than she hoped, the results were the same: Valkyria will get a shot at Lynch at Halloween Havoc, and the results, as they say, are going to be a win either way for the 26-year-old Irish native.