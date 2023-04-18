A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When Dakota Kai took the ring against Bianca Belair for a non-title match on Monday Night RAW, the bout effectively served two purposes for Damage CTRL. Sure, Kai certainly wanted to pull out of a win, as it would have placed her near the front of the line for a shot at the RAW Women’s Champion, but even if she lost, getting a first-hand look at “The EST of WWE” provided value too, as IYO SKY, Damage CTRL’s “Genius of the Sky” could use the match as an opportunity to study her forthcoming foe.

Asked about SKY watching the match, Belair acknowledged the fact but let Cathy Kelley of RAW Talk know that she isn’t too concerned by it, as there is plenty of “EST” tape to go around.

“You know, I’m ready for whatever’s next, whether that’s IYO or whoever,” Bianca Belair noted. “You know, we saw what happened when Dakota got in the ring tonight, she gave it all she has, she pushed me to my limits, but I walked out still with the W. But don’t think I don’t know what IYO’s up to. She did that so she can study me and see what to get ready for. So, if IYO is my next opponent, she got a lot of studying to do because I stay ready so I don’t have to get ready.”

Will SKY, a former NXT Women’s Champion, be the woman who unseats Belair as the RAW Women’s Champion? Only time will tell but overlook “The Genius of the Sky” at your own risk; as she can go.