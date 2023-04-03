A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After holding the Raw Women’s Championship for a full calendar year, Bianca Belair had very little to fight for heading into WrestleMania 39; her legacy as one of the most dominant Women’s Champions in WWE history was more or less set, her fans love her to an incredible degree, and outside of adding yet another win to her WrestleMania resume, Belair is simply placing cherries on top of her sundae.

And yet, when Belair entered the ring versus Asuka at WrestleMania 39, it looked like “The Est of WWE” was the challenger, not the champion, as she came out to the ring with an incredible entrance featuring legions of little Bianca and showcased her strength in a hard-hitting match featuring blue mist, submission holds, and ultimately, the kiss of death.

Despite facing off against one of the most experienced in-ring performers on the RAW roster, Belair’s sheer power was unmatched within the match, seemingly moving her foe at will, and in what may have been the spot of the night, powering through an armbar, lifting Asuka up on her shoulder with one arm and hit her with the KOD for the 1-2-3.

As arguably the most marketable babyface champion in all of WWE, at least until the ending of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, this was a big win for Belair and should look especially entertaining on her new Hulu show with real-life husband Montez Ford. And as for Asuka? Well, she’s about as bulletproof as they come, so I think she’ll be just fine.