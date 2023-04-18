A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

As things presently stand, Damage CTRL aren’t exactly in the best spot within the WWE Universe. They’ve lost every major match they’ve been in over the past two months, have no championship belts, losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Lita and Becky Lynch before WrestleMania 39, and could very well be broken up for good in the forthcoming WWE Draft, where Bayley could go to one brand, and the team of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai could go somewhere else. Still, even after watching Kai drop her match to Bianca Belair on RAW, the group isn’t ready to pack it in, as they told Byron Saxton in an exclusive interview after RAW.

“Ah, Byron, look, I see what you’re trying to do here,” Bayley noted. “Maybe Bianca put you up to this, okay, but for Dakota, win or loss, it doesn’t really matter, because she just showed up there-“

“Bailey, I appreciate you always hyping us up, hyping me up,”Kai interrupted. “Like when I need it the most, but at the end of the day, this was my opportunity to show that I can go against someone like Bianca Belair, and I, and I failed.”

SKY, the only member of Damage CTRL with a guaranteed title shot on the horizon, added her two cents too, letting “The EST of WWE” and the rest of WWE know that she’s going to bring gold back to the faction heading into the draft.

“I saw Bianca’s weakness,” SKY added. “Bianca, I will beat you.”

Will it work? Will SKY be the RAW Women’s Champion heading into the WWE Draft? Or will the group’s future become even more uncertain, as it’s hard to imagine either brand being particularly jazzed about selecting a trio with a serious losing record? Needless to say, this match is incredibly important for the future of Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s first big swing as WWE’s creative leader.