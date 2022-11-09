By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Published 22 hours ago



Bobby Lashley is out for blood in the WWE.

Since having his match with Seth Rollins for the United States Champion severely affected by a pre-bell attack at the hands of “The Beast Incarnate,” Lashley has wanted revenge on, well, basically anyone who got in his way; Mustafa Ali, Seth Rollins, and even Austin Theory, who quite possibly turned in the worst Money in the Bank contract cash-in attempt of all time at the end of an otherwise inconsequential episode of RAW broadcast live from Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.

Did Lashley feel bad for burying Theory to a near-embarrassing degree? Nope, Byron Saxton asked him that very question after the show, and he had no sympathy for putting “A-Town” down. No, Lashley’s biggest concerns at the moment remain getting his title back and going all-in on Brock Lesnar for what could be their final match in a Lord of the Rings-level trilogy, as he detailed on The Bumpas transcribed by Fightful.

“Me and Brock have had this thing for a long time, and I think the wins and losses, that is important,” Lashley said. “But how I look at it, I have one and he has one. In a perfect world, I wish I would have won that one and then said that I had 2-0 and then kind of sent him on his way. But you never know when Brock’s gonna come back. So right now, it’s even. It’s fifty-fifty. How I look at it is, I pinned him once, and I beat up him the second time. So as far as I’m concerned, I have two wins against him. But as far as the records, we’re one and one. So guess that trilogy is something that we need to have, and then we can do that at ‘Mania. We can do that at any one of these pay-per-views coming up. I’m ready, man. I’m here every week. We’re kind of Brock’s time with that, so until Brock decides to come out from his little hiding spot wherever he lives or wherever he stays, we can have that their match. But from now til then, I’m just gonna keep nesting people up and sending little statements and messages out to him to let him know that when he comes back, it’s just gonna be a different character. He’s gonna get what we got at Crown Jewel and probably worse.”

If Paul “Triple H” Levesque wants to sell some tickets – or at least draw some viewers to a “Premium Live Event” on Peacock – he should probably book the duo for a match in the ring; otherwise, he’ll tune into TMZ one day to see the duo duking it out in some random parking lot, as their feud is beyond personal.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have made things personal in WWE.

Continuing on with his comments about Lesnar, Lashley proposed that, after kicking “The Beast’s” behind up and down the ring before he secured a flukey finish at Crown Jewel, he’d be fine to finish out their feud with a battle in the streets until one man is left standing, going so far as to suggest he’d be willing to broadcast it live on YouTube.

“He’s making it personal, and if it he makes it personal, okay, we fight at a different level,” Lashley said. “That’s why, at Crown Jewel, I didn’t care about winning the match. I wanted to kick his a–, and I wanted to let him know that I don’t appreciate what he’s been doing this entire time, that he’s been making it personal. If you make it personal, it’s a street fight. So the next time we fight, I don’t even think it should be in a ring. I think we should go fight outside. I think we should grab, YouTube, let somebody grab a camera, meet us out in the street, and let’s beat each other down and see who doesn’t get up afterwards. I mean, I don’t know. It has to be something else because if he wants to make it that way, then we gotta go and fight that way, and I’m okay with it. I’m okay with fighting any way.”

Goodness gracious, maybe that joke about Triple H getting a match on the books before they take it to the parking lot wasn’t hyperbolic after all – with this match destined to go down whether there’s a referee present or not, Levesque might as well put something on the books for WWE Survivor Series and make some money off of it; more money than the revenue they’d get off of YouTube, at least.