Booker's got Rollins' back.

In an interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi from that WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event that was released on February 12th, Seth Rollins made headlines – most of them bad – for boldly declaring that UFC Fighters “don't have the stamina” to do what he does night in and night out.

Now to some, these words were justified, as WWE Superstars do a very different job than what UFC contracts their fighters to do, but that still didn't stop some fans from taking it personally, as “wrestling is fake” is taking a shot at his co-workers all the same, especially if you only read the headlines and opt to go right for the comments sections.

Discussing Rollins' comments on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T understood where the “Visionary” was coming from, and even put him over for doing so, as he believes wrestlers need to stand their ground more often.

“You know, Seth is a working man, Seth is doing his job. Okay. I think the UFC fighters go to pretty much say the same thing, perhaps in a different way. But I think the UFC fighter is going to say the same thing in a different way. Because can we go in to do what the UFC guys do? No, we can't. No way can we go over there and do what those guys do. It's very few people in the world who have dedicated their lives to doing nothing but going out there and fighting inside a cage with other men. So that is, you know, the elite guys that do that,” Booker T explained via Wrestling Headlines.

“The professional wrestler is an elite specimen as well because he's more of a mental guy. Just like Seth said, you know, to do those small towns, and then to you know, get on a flight to go do TV and then get on another flight to go overseas to do a whole tour to get back, you know, to be ready for Monday Night RAW all over again. It's the most grueling, the most grinding thing that you're ever going to do in your life. And you have to be a certain type of individual to be able to do that. And can imagine Ronda Rousey, after going through the life that she had led, being Olympic judo, let's say she was a kid training since she was a kid, you know, going to the Olympics, just that alone training for that, then coming out and going to the UFC, having that lifestyle and is trying to be a professional wrestler, good God, it is the hardest thing in the world, for a guy that's coming out of high school that's 20 years old, fresh, don't have one bump on his bump card run to get several bumps on a boat. So it's just a different world, more so than anything… but I do appreciate Seth Rollins standing directly in character and saying exactly what he needs to say, in that moment.”

Welp, there you go, folks; if Booker T has no issue with anything Rollins said, it's safe to say no one else should either, as the “Revolutionary” is nothing if not a mouthpiece for the pulse of professional wrestling in WWE.

Reliving Seth Rollins UFC comments to ESPN.

If you didn't know about Seth Rollins' comments on UFC, then you're in luck, as you can re-read them below to fully understand the situation.

“No. They don't have the stamina for it. They don't fight every single weekend. This championship goes everywhere. It goes everywhere. It goes to like Biloxi. Especially the top stars over there, they are catered to a certain way,” Seth Rollins explained via Fightful. “That's great, that's their style, that's what works for them, I understand that, you fight maybe once or twice a year. You're crazy, you fight three times a year. To fight over 100 times a year, make all those towns, still be able to train, still be able to do all the media, it's an exhausting industry. I don't want to knock Ronda Rousey because I love Ronda and she did a lot for our industry, women in our industry, and the fight industry in general, but it was tough for Ronda. She tried her damndest and it was hard for her. I'd love for somebody to come over and take a crack if you think you can hang, but it's hard.”

Asked by Raimondi if he was calling anyone out in particular, Rollins said no, noting that he'd take on anyone who wanted to go, even if he'd only last slightly longer than CM Punk should he earn an actual bout.

“I'll call them all out. I don't care. Try it out. I can't do what they do,” Rollins noted. “I'd go in there and get knocked out and choked out in two seconds. I'd probably do better than Punk [CM Punk], but I would still lose, most likely. They can't come and do what we do either. They are the same umbrella, but two totally different worlds.”

So yeah, in the end, the only person who should really be upset with Rollins is probably Ronda Rousey, as she took a stray for no reason and isn't exactly in a position to defend herself. Fortunately, “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” is still around, so who knows, maybe she'll respond in due time.