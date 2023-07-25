“Big” Bronson Reed has been on a tear since returning to the WWE Universe, winning five of his last six matches and pretty much plowing through any opponent who gets in his way with his signature maneuver, the Tsunami, a finisher that is incredibly protected for seven months and counting.

Though he remains stuck in the middle of the card against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet, Reed hasn't been lacking for challengers, with Tommaso Ciampa appearing to be the next performer to step up to the plate.

Discussing their potential feud with the “Blackheart” on RAW TALK, Reed let it be known that whoever wants to get in his way can do so at their own risk, as his confidence level is at an all-time high.

“My confidence level? Well, let's just say it's big because week after week, I keep on racking up those victories, and I've told you before that the Tsunami is unbeatable. So Tommaso Ciampa, you wanna get in my business? Next time, you're gonna bring even more. And tonight was a knockdown, drag-out fight, but next time, you have to bring even more because I'm gonna stay winning because I am ‘Big' Bronson Reed.”

What does the future hold for Reed? Will he remain content to rack up wins against the same few Superstars in the hopes of building up some main roster momentum, or will he instead take a shot at a title, be that Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, Austin Theory's United States Championship, or even Dominik Mysterio's North American Championship, arguably the most vulnerable title in the entire promotion? Fans will have to wait and see.