After missing out on taking part in the Money in the Bank Ladder match, Bronson Reed could have pouted, throwing a fit in the locker room or going on a rampage through the backstage area of RAW to rip through the likes of Akira Tozawa as revenge, fortunately for the security staff in Baltimore, Maryland, he decided against that, being a “Nice Guy' and all of that.

No, Reed decided to instead cut together a nice, very cinematic video package with the fine folks in the WWE digital department to reintroduce himself to the WWE Universe heading into a new chapter of his RAW wrestling career.

“You wanna know how I got to where I am?” Bronson Reed asked rhetorically. “Fear. If someone disrespects me, they get hurt. They challenge me? I hurt them. Truly a spectacle of fearsome acts is what’s needed to keep things in order. Not to impress but a brutal reminder of ramifications. And it’s not by choice because I’m a nice guy. But sooner or later, everyone sits down to a banquet of consequences. And Bronson Reed is inescapable.”

What does the future hold for “Mr. Nice Guy?” Will he continue to work with Ricochet, who is about to confront Logan Paul on the next edition of RAW, or go to bat against Shinsuke Nakamura for a few more matches after his loss to Damian Priest two days after Money in the Bank? Or does Paul “Triple H” Levesque have something else in mind for the future of the Tsunami rider? Fans will have to keep watching RAW to find out.