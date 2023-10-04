After watching his best friend Trick Williams stand in the ring with the man who beat him at No Mercy, Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes was feeling a certain type of way.

Sure, he was happy for his friend, as Trick Willie was happy for him during his title reigns, but after being “Him” in their relationship for years, having to take a step to the side as his pal got a chance to shine was certainly was not how Hayes thought he'd be spending his October.

Fortunately, as he walked to the locker room, none other than Bron Breakker, his biggest rival in the WWE Universe, decided to offer a hand of support to his Stand and Deliver rival, giving him the sort of advice he may not like but seemed open to considering.

“Cut the crap, I'm the only one who knows how you feel right now. To lose your championship on the biggest stage? Yeah, I know I'm right, because when you lost on Saturday, they immediately started chanting for Ilja. No more Melo chants, no more ‘He's Him,' which personally, I disagree with. But I can tell that it's bothering you; all that frustration, that rage. Take it from the most dominant NXT Champion of all time: Use that frustration, that rage. Take it out on everyone! Destroy everyone, especially Trick Williams!” Bron Breakker announced, to which Carmelo Hayes requested he leave Trick out of this.

“Leave Trick out of this? On Saturday when you lost, where was he, huh? Was he waiting in Guerilla waiting to give you a best friend hug and tell you that everything was going to be alright? Yeah, that's what I thought. You had to go find him because he was being selfish. I told you I knew how you felt. Think about it.”

Oh snap, would Hayes turn heel, maybe forming a tag team with Mr. “Meaner Than Evil” called something like “The Terrible Two?” Well, as it turn out, Hayes was a pretty popular man, as he got another call that may just change his life forever.

“You know, as a matter of fact, I requested a match for next week against Bron Breakker,” Carmelo Hayes told NXT‘s camera crew. “I just got off the phone with somebody who gave me some real advice. He didn't tell me what I wanted to hear, but he told me what I needed to hear. And that man's name is John Cena, the ‘Greatest of all Time' John Cena. The 16-time world champ John Cena. Do you know what that means? That means that he had to get off the mat 15 times and keep moving forward and that's exactly what he told me to do. Do you wanna know what else he told me? He told me next week, in my match against Bron, he's gonna have my back, he's gonna be in my corner. See you next week, Bron.”

Oh snap, John Cena in NXT? Now that is incredibly interesting, especially since the 16-time champion has never actually wrestled a match in the PC under the gold and black banner. While Cena likely won't hit any moves during his time in developmental, giving Hayes a co-sign is another pretty incredible feather in the “A-Champ's” cap, as it marks the second time a World Champion has given him props in 2023 behind Seth Rollins. If Hayes is going to be “Him” in WWE, these connections will serve as a solid foundation for the future.

Bron Breakker plans to main even WrestleMania with Carmelo Hayes.

Speaking of Bron Breakker's feud with Carmelo Hayes, the second-generation Steiner has long asserted that he believes the duo will continue to wrestle for years to come, with another main event on WrestleMania weekend likely in their future.

“I’m so driven and so goal-oriented and so just focused on my craft and trying to evolve and be great and trying to learn and take in the knowledge that I’m being taught and implement it in the way that I would,” Bron Breakker said on the Stick to Wrestling Podcast via Post Wrestling. “My attention to detail and the learning process is unmatched in this sport I think. Just about how much I pay attention and write things down and just how eager I am to learn and I think that just goes back to my coaching and stuff when I was in college because that was burned into my brain on a daily basis so just attention to detail, small things matter and little things, you know? So yeah, 100 percent, one day I will main event WrestleMania. I’m sure that it’ll be with him (Carmelo Hayes), more than one occasion.”

Will the day eventually come when Hayes and Breakker are not only main event players but big enough stars that they can headline one day of WrestleMania? Maybe yes, maybe no, but getting the co-sign of Cena and Roman Reigns will certainly help that case out.