With WrestleMania 39 weekend officially upon the WWE Universe, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to send some love to the promotion he used to work on social media, with one star in particular earning top billing in terms of his admiration.

“This message goes out to the WWE Universe, the fans, the ones who our are anchor and the reason why we’re all able and lucky and privileged and honored to do what we do, to perform for you in that famed squared circle. WWE Universe, have a blast at WrestleMania,” Johnson said. “Today was a big morning for NXT, all the performers of NXT, including my daughter Simone, Ava Raine, baby. She made her big debut. So proud of you babygirl. Keep up the great work. Congratulations to NXT, and now WWE Universe, have fun. Enjoy WrestleMania, everyone is performing for you and you’re the reason we can do what we do.”

Now, for fans out of the know, Johnson’s daughter has been working in NXT for roughly a year when she debuted as the fourth member of The Schism, but before NXT Stand and Deliver, she had never actually wrestled a match on television on a “Premium Live Event.” Fortunately, either due to Shawn Michael’s booking or a particularly sit pull-down from the ring apron, Ava began feuding with Thea Hail of Chase U and took part in the 8-person mixed tag at Stand and Deliver for her first-ever match.

Taking to Twitter herself to celebrate the moment, Ava noted that April 1st served as a special day in her professional career, as it not only marked the day of her first match but also the day she vowed to become a professional wrestler.

“On April 1st, 2012, at 10 years old, I decided I wanted to be a WWE Superstar when I grew up,” Ava wrote. “April 1st, 2023, at 21 years old, I debuted on WrestleMania weekend. For 10-year-old me, this is a win.”

Aw, well, there you go, folks; a nice moment for the greater Johnson family and nothing else to see there… at least until a few seconds later in the interview when The Rock handed out some unlikely praise to his cousin’s opponent in the WrestleMania 39 Night 2 main event.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent some WrestleMania love to Cody Rhodes.

A few seconds later, in his Twitter live video, Johnson decided to send some love to his Bloodline family, as both nights of “The Showcase of the Immortals” is being headlined by a member of the Anoa’i family.

“I’m so excited, not only for all the matches, but especially the main event with my cousin Roman Reigns, the entire Bloodline, Jey, Jimmy, Solo, we’re so proud of you guys,” Johnson said. “Kick a**, electrify SoFi stadium do what you do, it is in our blood. Who knows, maybe, just maybe, down the road, I’ll see you in person. Maybe. I’ll just leave it at that. Of course, his opponent, a man I have a tremendous amount of love and respect for, Cody Rhodes, he’s my boy.”

… wait, what? Rhodes is The Rock’s boy? Grab the popcorn, folks; this is getting interesting.

“In a way, we grew up together, our families were together when we were kids. Dusty Rhodes and Rocky Johnson, when they were partners, would have at each other’s house all the time when we were little kids,” Johnson said. “Cody, your journey is so incredibly inspiring, not only to WWE Universe, your fellow brothers and sisters in the locker room, but to me as well. Very proud of you. Go out there, tear the house down, f*cking crush it. I cannot wait to watch.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, now that is interesting; while it feels incredibly unlikely that Johnson would come out to begin a feud with Reigns unless WWE wants to book Rock-Reigns I for Backlash in Puerto Rico – which, okay, that’d be cool but the timing would be bizarre – it is interesting to learn that even members of The Bloodline are starting to see merit in Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With The Usos officially out as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions following a loss to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, maybe it’s time for the WWE Universe to fully embrace the Cody Rhodes era, as even “The Burmah Bull,” “The People’s Champion,” Dwayne “Hollywood Rock” Johnson himself is totally down to see what the company looks like with a Rhodes on top post-WrestleMania, as, historically speaking, it’s never happened before but now potentially could.