With the go-home edition of RAW before Money in the Bank officially in the books, the groundwork has officially been set for Cody Rhodes‘ match against Dominik Mysterio, marking the first time the “American Nightmare” will be afforded a chance to get his hands on the newest member of The Judgement Day after weeks of taking cheap shot after cheap shot.

But before RAW went off the air, fittingly with Rhodes securing a win over Damian Priest with Mysterio and his Mami, Rhea Ripley, the “Grandson of a Plummer” – and his dog Pharaoh – decided to send one final message to “Dirty Dom” via a backstage segment with Cathy Kelley that he probably didn't see before the match, but definitely has watched by now.

“I love these chats, Cathy, I do, but gosh, I look forward to the day where we are not talking about Dominik Mysterio, we are not talking about Rhea Ripley, we are not talking about Damian Priest, Finn Balor, the Judgement Day. Damian Priest is walking into Money in the Bank with bruises on his body and bruises on his ego, and my opponent, Dominik Mysterio?” Rhodes said. “I almost wish I could sit out amongst the WWE Universe and boo him myself, but he has, he's gotten under my skin. And these cheap shots that he's lobbed at me, they've worked, they have been effective; that's a skill, it truly is. But think about this; at Money in the Bank, Dom is not going to have Finn Balor; Dom's not going to have Rhea Ripley; Dom isn't going to have Damian Priest. And I haven't laid a finger on ‘Dirty Dom' so I guess we'll find out what he does have.”

Now sure, technically, Mysterio and Rhodes actually have shared the ring once before, with The Judgement Day taking an L from the PWG-approved trio of Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens the week prior, but there were so many performers in that match that Dom Dom was largely able to avoid having to get into it with the former TNT Champion. Unfortunately for the second-generation WWE Superstar, he won't have that same luck at the O2 in London, as he'll certainly have to eat more than a few Cody Cutters, Disaster Kick, and maybe even a trip or two to the Cross Rhodes before he can get some help from Ripley, Balor, or even Brock Lesnar, who technically has an open invitation to meet his Backlash opponent in any WWE ring he'd like.

Bully Ray has the perfect take on Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio.

Running through the Money in the Bank card on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had a particularly interesting take on what makes Dominik Mysterio's match with Cody Rhodes compelling: fans hate the former almost as much as they love the latter.

“You have complete opposite ends of the spectrum. You have one guy who's despised and another guy who's loved. Now, here's where it gets interesting when it comes to love and hate in wrestling. Is Cody more loved than Dom is hated? Or is Dom hated more than Cody is loved?” Ray said via Wrestling Inc.

“If you hate Dom more than you love Cody, what is that going to force you to do to Cody? Love him even more, and that is the importance of the heel. A babyface can only get to a certain level of love on their own, eventually that heel, that bad guy, who hopefully will have as much heat as a Dom Mysterio has to come in to get that babyface to the next level of love. I don't want to stooge it off for anybody because I want our fans to enjoy it, but everything is right in place at Money in the Bank for Dom and Cody to set up perfectly for SummerSlam and what's next for Cody.”

Alright, so what could Ray be talking about? Could it be that Rhodes will secure an easy win against Dominik Mysterio and push himself back into the championship picture, either for the title currently held by WrestleMania 39 foe Roman Reigns or the one held by his 2022 Hell in a Cell foe Seth Rollins? Maybe so… or maybe Dominik will get the win because Brock Lesnar returns, beats the heck out of Rhodes, and both performers stem off from there into the future, with Dom Dom thinking he's the best wrestler in the world and the “American Nightmare” completing his trio with the “Beast Incarnate” at SummerSlam? Based on the opinion of Bubba Ray Dudley, I'd put my DraftKings wager on the latter.