With SummerSlam officially less than a week away, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes were afforded one final chance to discuss their forthcoming match in Detroit, Michigan; a match Corey Graves officially labeled a rubber match of their feud on commentary.

Soon, all of the backstage brawls will have been fought, all the promos will be in the past, and the only thing left to do will be to physically throw down in the ring for one final time in Michigan.

So, with one final RAW before the show officially goes on the road to the Motor City, Lesnar decided to offer his soon-to-be foe one final chance to discuss their forthcoming match, with an opportunity to shake it out and enter into the match man vs. man.

“Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Brock Lesnar. I am an NCAA Heavyweight Wrestling Champion. I am a UFC Heavyweight Champion. I am a WWE Heavyweight Champion of the world. And if there's one thing I know about championships, it's that this is fight week,” Brock Lesnar said. “The hype is over. This Saturday at Summer Slam in Detroit, I get paid to fight, to kick a**, against Cody Rhodes. This Saturday at SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes gets paid to get his a** kicked by Brock Lesnar. So let's cut the crap, I've already been out here way too long tonight, Cody, if you want to come out here and tell me otherwise, be my guest. I'll respect that. Come out here, look me dead in the eyes, shake my hand, and I'll see you Saturday. But if you don't come out here and shake my hand, I'll see Saturday, so you've got about five seconds before I leave this town. Five, four, three-”

Before Lesnar could get to two, let alone one, the opening bars of “Kingdom” rang out through the arena in Houston, and Rhodes, dressed for a fight, not in his typical suit, marched down to the ring to shake hands with his soon-to-be SummerSlam foe, with the duo shaking hands before they walked back to the locker room with some much-needed decorum added to their previously contentious feud.

… just kidding; Lesnar beat the heck out of Rhodes after promising not to in order to pick up any sort of advantage available to him at SummerSlam. Still, Rhodes wasn't going to let anything stand between himself and his goal, and even after taking a very one-sided beating, the “American Nightmare” told Byron Saxton backstage that nothing can stop him from getting the win at SummerSlam.

“Byron, Brock Lesnar could break my arm again; he could break my ribs; he could break my jaw,” Rhodes said. “The brutality Brock Lesnar has brought to me, a SummerSlam, I bring to him. At SummerSlam, the aura of Brock Lesnar, of the ‘Beast' gets shattered.”

Will Rhodes leave SummerSlam with the win and all of the momentum heading into the fall? Maybe yes, maybe no, but in the end, the pride of Atlanta, Georgia, is going to leave it all in the ring and come out of the contest in a better spot one way or another.

Cody Rhodes isn't at peace with Jey Uso wrestling Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

If Cody Rhodes can come out on top at SummerSlam, he has to be in the conversation for the next challenger for a world championship, either the WWE World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Seth Rollins or the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship that has belonged to Roman Reigns in one form or another for 1,066 days and counting, right? Rhodes would have the biggest non-title win of the year on his resume, and fans would be knocking down Paul “Triple H” Levesque's digital door to demand to see the “American Nightmare” wearing a WWE Championship belt for the first time since 2014.

… only, here's the thing; Reigns isn't necessarily going to leave Detroit with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, as his nephew. Jey Uso, could very well secure the win in Tribal Combat and could find himself announced as the new Tribal Chief – not to mention the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – at the end of SummerSlam.

After working so hard and fighting so hard to get back in the ring with Reigns for another shot at the title his father never held, would Rhodes feel dejected if Uso was the one who ended the “Head of the Table's” historic reign? Fortunately, Raj Prashad of Uproxx asked Rhodes that very question and was met with an incredibly interesting response indeed.

“I think whoever is in the position who pins Roman Reigns and leaves with the WWE Undisputed Championship, it’s almost a moment that I can’t tell you how that will feel, or I can’t tell you how that will look until we see it, because I think it’s just starting to dawn on people how significant it could be,” Rhodes said. “If that is Jey Uso, hats off to him, amazing. Not a shred of jealousy in my body. That is as pure and good a man as you can find. If it ended up a situation where I was able to get back and it was me, I wouldn’t be prepared for that onslaught of feeling. Because fans, we feel. I’m a fan as well, so when I’m watching him and this unbelievable reign that he’s put down, it’s like this conqueror of old. It’s now a time period. Roman has a timeline, essentially. This is the Roman era because of how long he’s held on to these things. It will be very significant and, gosh, the man who does it. That man is a special, special person in the record books.”

Is Rhodes being honest with himself, let alone Prashad and the rest of the WWE Universe? It's impossible to know, but in the end, it'll be incredibly interesting to see how SummerSlam goes down, as it could have ramifications on the future of the promotion for years to come.