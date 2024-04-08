After watching Seth Rollins take some serious damage on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre knew he had a pretty good chance he'd leave WrestleMania 40 as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, so long as CM Punk and/or Damian Priest didn't ruin arguably the biggest moment of his career.
Taking the ring with their own unique presentations, McIntyre with a Scottish bagpiping band and Rollins with a Mummers string band, the former tried to close out the match right from the jump, hitting a Claymore in the pursuit of the quickest WrestleMania 40 win of all time but coming up just short, forcing old Punker to actually have to call the match.
Still, no matter how much Rollins tried to defend his strap, McIntyre always had a counter, taking advantage of the “Visionary's” Night 1 injury to land a few more Claymours and ultimately secure the 1-2-3 on the way to his third-ever run as a World Championship within the WWE Universe.
… for about 5 minutes.
That's right, after securing his prize, McIntyre decided to run his mouth in the direction of the “Best in the World” and pushed him to get physical despite not being cleared to wrestle, hitting the “Scottish Warrior” with his cast before Priest ran down to the ring, hit him with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and secured a pinfall victory with the South of Heaven for the 1-2-3. After watching a tearful Rollins ask McIntyre to take this opportunity seriously, he did the exact opposite, and the lasting moment of his match will be another sad in-ring shot as another man holds the World Heavyweight Championship at the top of the ramp.
#WrestleMania XL belongs to The Judgment Day! pic.twitter.com/DANWyAUquT
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Drew McIntyre gave Damian Priest the blueprint for a cash-in.
So why was Damian Priest able to cash-in his briefcase successfully? Well it wasn't too hard, as Drew McIntyre gave him the blueprint in an interview with Evan Mack.
“Yeah, he’s on my mind. I need to stop giving him the answers because he may actually listen, unlike Seth. I keep giving him the answers to the test, and he keeps failing,” Drew McIntyre explained via Fightful. “With Priest in the last match, he decided to cash in halfway through me and Seth, and I was so angry because I hit a Claymore on the floor, which hurts me just as much as it hurts my opponent. It ended up costing me the match and after I was like, ‘Why would you cash in during the match? Why didn’t you do it after the match when I was at my weakest and ready for the taking?’ I need to stop telling this guy, ‘This is when you should cash in,’ in case he goes, ‘You know what, Drew is right. Unlike Seth Rollins, I’ll take his advice.’ I’ll keep one eye on Priest.”
Damian Priest, to his credit, admitted that he didn't forget about the opportunity his Money in the Bank contract provided him, as, in an interview with Steve Fall, he let it be known he was simply waiting for the right time to get it done.
“Of course there’s a chance. I have until July, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to wait until July. I’m patient. I’m okay. I’m just waiting for the right moment,” Damian Priest explained via 411 Mania. “I know people want to rush everything these days, but I’m okay just relaxing and holding on to being the most dangerous, powerful person in the company because of that briefcase and what’s inside of it, so WrestleMania is very enticing. Don’t get me wrong, but we have to wait and see. I’m not going to say one way or another, but there’s always a chance when the champs are in town and if I’m in the same building as both champions with both contenders, it’s an intriguing time.”
From Priest's perspective, his Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 really couldn't have gone any better, as, after losing both of his tag team titles the night before, he was able to secure the top title on RAW and only had to hit a single move on the “Scottish Warrior.” Sure, it would have been better to leave the City of Brotherly Love with four titles in Judgment Day's possession instead of just two, but considering they now truly do hold the top two singles titles on the Red brand, it's safe to say the faction can now truly say that they run Monday Night RAW without any pushback from anyone but McIntyre, who now wants some serious revenge on the “Archer of Infamy.”
#WrestleMania MOMENT.#AndNew World Heavyweight Champion @ArcherOfInfamy! pic.twitter.com/nDlL9FNz05
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024