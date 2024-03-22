If things go Drew McIntyre‘s way at WrestleMania 40, he will finish out his match against Seth Rollins with his arm lifted high and the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist, but even if that happens, the “Scottish Warrior” won't be fully out of the woods, as Damian Priest will surely be waiting in the wings to cash-in his Money in the Bank open contract.
Now sure, Priest has other options too, as he could ruin Cody Rhodes' big moment if he beats Roman Reigns, or etch his name in history as the man who ended historic Gunther's run with the Intercontinental Championship, but considering his faction “Runs Monday Night RAW” the best way to make good on that statement would be to hold the top belt on the Red Brand, joining Rhea Ripley as the show's top performers.
Discussing the potential for an all-time short title reign in an interview with Evan Mack, McIntyre noted that he's aware of Priest's presence around his match and hopes that the “Archer of Infamy” doesn't follow his advice, as he's already given him the blueprint to have a successful cash in.
“Yeah, he’s on my mind. I need to stop giving him the answers because he may actually listen, unlike Seth. I keep giving him the answers to the test, and he keeps failing,” Drew McIntyre told Evan Mack via Fightful. “With Priest in the last match, he decided to cash in halfway through me and Seth, and I was so angry because I hit a Claymore on the floor, which hurts me just as much as it hurts my opponent. It ended up costing me the match, and after, I was like, ‘Why would you cash in during the match? Why didn’t you do it after the match when I was at my weakest and ready for the taking?’ I need to stop telling this guy, ‘This is when you should cash in,’ in case he goes, ‘You know what, Drew is right. Unlike Seth Rollins, I’ll take his advice.’ I’ll keep one eye on Priest.”
Alright, so on paper, it's sort of unusual for McIntyre to inadvertently give Priest advice on how to best cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on RAW, and in this interview, doing so would likely come at his expense. Still, maybe McIntyre is really just looking for the release of becoming a champion once more, and if he has to go after Priest to get the belt back a few weeks later, it's better than never holding the belt at all. Or, maybe McIntyre knows that even after going to war against Rollins, he's still a better worker than Priest and can take care of business all the same. Either way, it is an interesting idea from a man formerly known as the “Scottish Psychopath.”
Drew McIntyre still has no update on his WWE contract status.
Elsewhere on his pre-WrestleMania 40 promotional tour, Drew McIntyre was asked about his contract status on the Masked Men Show, as his soon-to-be-expiring contract is one of the open secrets of WWE.
While McIntyre is clearly a big part of WWE's plans right now, he has no update on his status, as he still hasn't landed a new deal with the promotion ahead of WrestleMania.
“It's very important to me, having a new contract. It's been talked about for a very long time on the internet,” Drew McIntyre explained via Fightful. “I'm not the only one whose contract comes up every few years or whatever, but you would think it, reading the internet. There is nothing I can say right now. I can say that I'm having fun. I can say that I intend to continue having fun and I'm in my prime. I'm younger than everyone thinks I am because I've been around for such a long time. I have years to go. No matter what, you'll still see Drew McIntyre wrestling. I can say ‘or Drew Galloway' and that would get everyone's attention.”
Would it be absolutely crazy to see McIntyre leave WrestleMania 40, no matter how his match shakes out, and then immediately sign a deal with AEW under his old Drew Galloway moniker? Yes, that would be right up there with Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for The Fed ahead of WrestleMania 38 as one of the biggest shockers during this current wrestling war. If WWE is wise, they will lock up McIntyre in a hurry and give him the World Heavyweight Championship for good measure, too, as his current gimmick is just too entertaining to lose over monetary quibbling.